Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Government, workers agree to salary deal

by Staff Reporter
1 hr ago | Views
GOVERNMENT and its workers yesterday agreed on an increased pay package, understood to be more than double the pay of the lowest paid, but failed to agree when it can get into effect.

The Apex Council - an umbrella body representing all civil servants - wants the new pay scales to be backdated to January 1 this year but the Government wants to stagger the increase over several months with the full new scales coming into effect in April.

A meeting was held in Victoria Falls yesterday between the Apex Council and a nine-member team seconded by Government under the National Joint Negotiating Forum.

Speaking to our Harare Bureau after the meeting, Apex Council secretary-general Mr David Dzatsunga said they agreed on the new package but the dispute was now on the implementation date.

"We agreed to disagree," he said.

"As the Apex Council, we want the new package to be effected from 1 January 2020 and Government is saying it can stagger the payment up to April. We said that is not possible in this hyper-inflationary environment. We agree to wait and see what will happen because we could not sign for that staggered arrangement.  

"The ball is now in the Government's court because these workers are working for the same Government. They have children who are not going to school now and it's a cross that the employer should carry and see to it that the welfare of its workers is taken care of." Mr Dzatsunga refused to reveal the package offered by Government, saying doing so would lead to speculative tendencies on the market.  

However, it is speculated that the new pay offer will see the lowest paid Government worker earning at least $2 200 a month and probably more; a previous Government offer would have effectively doubled pay for the lowest paid.

Asked on their next move if Government sticks to its guns, Mr Dzatsunga said: "We believe Government has to do something if they want this country to work. They have to come with a survival package for the workers. The workers are struggling and Government as the employer should be sensitive to the plight of its workers."

Mr Dzatsunga said the negotiating team from the Government was composed of people who could not make substantive decisions. He said it was more ideal if such meetings could be attended by people like Finance and Economic Development Minister Mthuli Ncube who have a final say on how the Government purse is used.

Mr Dzatsunga denied allegations that they were abusing money by having their meeting in the resort town of Victoria Falls. The employees team was already in Victorial Falls for another workshop.

"Even in a crisis situation, people need to plan things," he said.

"We are here for our workshop that we planned last year with all stakeholders that have to do with Government workers salaries such as medical aid societies among others. Even the International Labour Organisation and the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions are also here for that workshop. So it is not like we are here specifically for the salaries meeting only or that we are holidaying but we are having this meeting on the sidelines of our long pre-planned workshop."


Source - Chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Teachers should not use school children to push their demands'

48 mins ago | 108 Views

Zimbabwean couple arrested for killing, burning girl (10) in Namibia

1 hr ago | 431 Views

Farewell to Lovemore Matombo - A hero par excellence!

1 hr ago | 487 Views

AWOL Highlanders players face sanctions

1 hr ago | 265 Views

Zimbabwe on high alert for coronavirus

1 hr ago | 231 Views

There is a cause for which you should fight

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

Machete violence organised and premeditated, says High Court judge

2 hrs ago | 531 Views

'We Are Going To Overthrow Him Before 2023, That Is Not A Joke'

2 hrs ago | 335 Views

Albert Nyathi in climate change programme tour

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

Mnangagwa showed wisdom in transforming the party to become user friendly

12 hrs ago | 2817 Views

Fastjet finalising talks to sell its Zimbabwe business

13 hrs ago | 1866 Views

Job Sikhala dumps lawyer

13 hrs ago | 2506 Views

Fillup Masvingo High Court demo flops

13 hrs ago | 1847 Views

Mnangagwa quakes over US$1bn democracy war chest

13 hrs ago | 2700 Views

Beitbridge mulls solar farm project

13 hrs ago | 667 Views

Mnangagwa's ministers stalling development'

13 hrs ago | 1094 Views

Cash barons feel the heat

13 hrs ago | 2225 Views

'Machete gangs created to tarnish Mnangagwa'

13 hrs ago | 556 Views

Civil servants, youths to benefit from 1 300 stands

13 hrs ago | 510 Views

Zimbabwe doctors fellowship oversubscribed

13 hrs ago | 355 Views

Chamisa taunts Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 1293 Views

Zanu-PF charms MDC Alliance losing candidates

13 hrs ago | 632 Views

Hwindi soldiers embarrass Army

13 hrs ago | 1399 Views

Security guard shoots gold panners

13 hrs ago | 345 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to borrow money without Parly approval

13 hrs ago | 322 Views

Zimbabwe needs a reset

13 hrs ago | 167 Views

1 621 gold panners arrested

13 hrs ago | 140 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt to blame for food shortages'

13 hrs ago | 187 Views

Local actress in Aussie movie

13 hrs ago | 214 Views

Nurses to ambush government

13 hrs ago | 464 Views

Mthuli Ncube scorned

13 hrs ago | 1218 Views

Williams century puts Zimbabwe on top

13 hrs ago | 154 Views

Gunmen kill 13 people in central Nigeria

13 hrs ago | 85 Views

Musorowegomo Mukosi arrested over violence

13 hrs ago | 641 Views

Mnangagwa powerless to stop Chamisa

13 hrs ago | 2373 Views

Ginimbi flaunts new Ferrari

13 hrs ago | 768 Views

Zimra official arrested for import duty fraud

13 hrs ago | 411 Views

Zanu-PF councillor drags wife to court

13 hrs ago | 203 Views

Delay trips to Coronavirus epicentre - Minister of Health

13 hrs ago | 222 Views

Zimbabwe basketball in shambles

13 hrs ago | 89 Views

'A life well lived' - Chamisa mourns Kobe Bryant

16 hrs ago | 880 Views

Sikhala's court case moved to next week

19 hrs ago | 725 Views

No sympathy for Saviour Kasukuwere after farm seizure

20 hrs ago | 4942 Views

Zimbabwe: Supreme Court debt judgment is theft by conversion

20 hrs ago | 1681 Views

Does CBD cream works immediately on joint pain?

21 hrs ago | 972 Views

WATCH: Detained Zimbabweans suffer in SA detention centre

22 hrs ago | 4352 Views

Mpilo Central Hospital completes special radiotherapy battery room

22 hrs ago | 793 Views

Harare council needs $45 million each month for water chemicals

22 hrs ago | 435 Views

ZIFA to attend continental symposium in Morocco

23 hrs ago | 355 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days