Reformed Muridzo faces temptation

by Tarisai Mudahondo
1 hr ago | Views
Contemporary musician Andrew Ngwenya popularly known as Andy Muridzo was yesterday humiliated by Lenon Zaranyika after accusing him of dating his wife whom he saw seated with Muridzo at his matrimonial home in Waterfalls, Harare.

Muridzo who confirmed that he has since reformed said he was set up and referred all questions to his publicist Ronald Mujuru.

"First of all l want to to confirm that Muridzo has reformed and this was a set up and that case is already under investigations at Waterfalls police station," said Mujuru

"Muridzo  had a show yesterday in town and afterwards we left for home in the evening that's when he headed to  Waterfalls in company of Queen Vee, Simba (his friend) and his girlfriend (who is the owner of the house) which they were sat for drinks."

He added that confusion stirred up when the father of the house Lenon Zaranyika stormed his house armed with a pistol accusing Muridzo of dating his wife.

Bulawayo24 news has learnt that Muridzo tried to explain his position but it was to no avail, he was beaten and could not fight back the charged Zaranyika.

Muridzo's friend Simba  and Queen Vee managed to sneak out and filed a report at Waterfalls police station.

Muridzo who declared his new year's resolution to reform is devastated with the incident and is still to come to terms with the whole incident.

Efforts to reach Zaranyika were fruitless.

Source - Byo24News

