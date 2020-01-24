Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

7 machete suppliers locked up

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
Seven machete makers, who were arrested last week at Siyaso in Mbare, Harare, on suspicion of supplying machetes to armed robbers and criminals in mining communities, were on Saturday remanded in custody.

Last week, police recovered 31 machetes during a raid in Mbare. Siyaso is a home industry where a range of items are made and machetes cost between US$6 and US$10. National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed that the suspects appeared in court.

"Members of the public with information on people supplying machetes and other criminal activities should inform their nearest police stations," he said.

Last week, Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga spoke against the wave of machete attacks during a tour of Gweru Central Police Station by Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe   Kazembe. Police officers commanding districts have prohibited for three months the carrying of weapons such as machetes, knives, catapults, swords and knobkerries Asst Comm Nyathi urged the public to heed prohibition notices in their areas.

Failure to comply with the order, he said, will render one guilty of an offence that attracts a jail term. Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga said: "Without mincing my words, I am disgusted by the violent nature of machete-wielding criminals who are threatening to turn our country into an unsafe and uninhabitable place.

"Over the past few weeks, cases of these criminal elements masquerading as gold panners have been on the increase. Consequently, we have recorded a surge in cases of murder, rape, armed robbery, among other illicit activities. Apart from terrorising communities, day and night, these hooligans are also invading legal mining claims killing many, including taking the lives of police officers. This is unacceptable. We can never allow criminals to do as they please while creating war zones."

Comm-Gen Matanga said the machete attackers' days were "absolutely numbered".

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe owes Botswana US$3m for vaccines

35 secs ago | 0 Views

Sekeramayi, Parirenyatwa defamation claim hearing set for Thursday

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Reformed Muridzo faces temptation

36 mins ago | 125 Views

Fury seeking knockout blow against Wilder in Las Vegas

2 hrs ago | 167 Views

'Teachers should not use school children to push their demands'

5 hrs ago | 1265 Views

Zimbabwean couple arrested for killing, burning girl (10) in Namibia

5 hrs ago | 2232 Views

Farewell to Lovemore Matombo - A hero par excellence!

5 hrs ago | 1754 Views

Government, workers agree to salary deal

5 hrs ago | 3265 Views

AWOL Highlanders players face sanctions

5 hrs ago | 1091 Views

Zimbabwe on high alert for coronavirus

5 hrs ago | 1017 Views

There is a cause for which you should fight

5 hrs ago | 654 Views

Machete violence organised and premeditated, says High Court judge

5 hrs ago | 1700 Views

'We Are Going To Overthrow Him Before 2023, That Is Not A Joke'

6 hrs ago | 1245 Views

Albert Nyathi in climate change programme tour

6 hrs ago | 366 Views

Mnangagwa showed wisdom in transforming the party to become user friendly

16 hrs ago | 3898 Views

Fastjet finalising talks to sell its Zimbabwe business

17 hrs ago | 2313 Views

Job Sikhala dumps lawyer

17 hrs ago | 3571 Views

Fillup Masvingo High Court demo flops

17 hrs ago | 2359 Views

Mnangagwa quakes over US$1bn democracy war chest

17 hrs ago | 3546 Views

Beitbridge mulls solar farm project

17 hrs ago | 794 Views

Mnangagwa's ministers stalling development'

17 hrs ago | 1307 Views

Cash barons feel the heat

17 hrs ago | 3131 Views

'Machete gangs created to tarnish Mnangagwa'

17 hrs ago | 772 Views

Civil servants, youths to benefit from 1 300 stands

17 hrs ago | 739 Views

Zimbabwe doctors fellowship oversubscribed

17 hrs ago | 462 Views

Chamisa taunts Mnangagwa

17 hrs ago | 1955 Views

Zanu-PF charms MDC Alliance losing candidates

17 hrs ago | 903 Views

Hwindi soldiers embarrass Army

17 hrs ago | 2010 Views

Security guard shoots gold panners

17 hrs ago | 470 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to borrow money without Parly approval

17 hrs ago | 421 Views

Zimbabwe needs a reset

17 hrs ago | 204 Views

1 621 gold panners arrested

17 hrs ago | 182 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt to blame for food shortages'

17 hrs ago | 262 Views

Local actress in Aussie movie

17 hrs ago | 270 Views

Nurses to ambush government

17 hrs ago | 650 Views

Mthuli Ncube scorned

17 hrs ago | 2062 Views

Williams century puts Zimbabwe on top

17 hrs ago | 204 Views

Gunmen kill 13 people in central Nigeria

17 hrs ago | 96 Views

Musorowegomo Mukosi arrested over violence

17 hrs ago | 895 Views

Mnangagwa powerless to stop Chamisa

17 hrs ago | 3393 Views

Ginimbi flaunts new Ferrari

17 hrs ago | 1077 Views

Zimra official arrested for import duty fraud

17 hrs ago | 540 Views

Zanu-PF councillor drags wife to court

17 hrs ago | 254 Views

Delay trips to Coronavirus epicentre - Minister of Health

17 hrs ago | 283 Views

Zimbabwe basketball in shambles

17 hrs ago | 118 Views

'A life well lived' - Chamisa mourns Kobe Bryant

20 hrs ago | 956 Views

Sikhala's court case moved to next week

23 hrs ago | 750 Views

No sympathy for Saviour Kasukuwere after farm seizure

24 hrs ago | 5539 Views

Zimbabwe: Supreme Court debt judgment is theft by conversion

24 hrs ago | 1749 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days