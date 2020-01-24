Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe to use technology for 2022 census

by Staff reporter
12 secs ago | Views
Zimbabwe will use mobile devices for mapping and data collection during the 2022 enumeration process, an exercise which is expected to chew $1,4 billion.

Addressing a Press conference in Harare on Friday, Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency director general, Mr Taguma Mahonde said the Fifth Population and Housing Census will be conducted in August 2022.

"In order to successfully plan for economic and social development and carry out administrative activity or scientific research, it is necessary to have reliable and detailed data on the size, composition, distribution and other benchmark statistics on the population.

"The census provides this much needed information. However, the census is very costly to undertake and this is why it is conducted every 10 years. Thorough and careful planning is required to ensure that the programme is implemented in an effective and efficient manner. Prior to conducting the Population and Housing Census, it is a requirement that a cartographic census mapping exercise be carried out," said Mr Mahonde.

"We are already doing the mapping exercise where we divide every ward into enumeration areas. This is done physically by people on the ground. Treasury is funding operations of the pre-enumeration phase, while the United Nations Population Fund assisted with vehicles. The Ministry of Finance and Economic Development will soon convene a conference for development partners for them to find areas where they can come on board and assist."

He said the 2019 Cartographic Census Mapping exercise comes at a time when globally, as per United Nations recommendations for the 2020 round of Population and Housing censuses, most countries are shifting towards the use of mobile devices in data collection.

"Given this background, Zimbabwe is focusing on following the global trend of the use of mobile devices for mapping and data collection during census enumeration," he said.

The population of Zimbabwe on August 18, 2012 was 12 973 808 and estimates show that the population is now around 17 million people. On the objectives of carrying out the census mapping exercise, Mr Mahonde said this was meant to establish that all areas were covered and reduce the possibility of under or over-enumeration due to overlaps.

"All information collected during the census mapping exercise will be highly confidential and used for statistical purposes only," said Mr Mahonde.

"It needs to be stressed that the census is a national project that requires the support of everyone. Although ZIMSTAT is the main implementing agency, the support of all Government ministries, private sector, civil society organisations, research and training institutions is vital for conducting a successful census. The public is urged to co-operate with our field mappers during data collection for this very important exercise. Positive contribution is very much welcome as thus ensures the successful accomplishment of this mammoth task."

Post-independence population censuses were conducted in the month of August 1982, 1992, 2002 and 2012 in accordance with the Census and Statistics Act which stipulates that a national census shall be carried out every 10 years.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mutodi's $40,000 lawsuit hearing set for Thursday

1 min ago | 3 Views

Zimbabwe owes Botswana US$3m for vaccines

2 mins ago | 2 Views

7 machete suppliers locked up

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Sekeramayi, Parirenyatwa defamation claim hearing set for Thursday

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Reformed Muridzo faces temptation

38 mins ago | 132 Views

Fury seeking knockout blow against Wilder in Las Vegas

2 hrs ago | 167 Views

'Teachers should not use school children to push their demands'

5 hrs ago | 1273 Views

Zimbabwean couple arrested for killing, burning girl (10) in Namibia

5 hrs ago | 2242 Views

Farewell to Lovemore Matombo - A hero par excellence!

5 hrs ago | 1759 Views

Government, workers agree to salary deal

5 hrs ago | 3277 Views

AWOL Highlanders players face sanctions

5 hrs ago | 1096 Views

Zimbabwe on high alert for coronavirus

5 hrs ago | 1021 Views

There is a cause for which you should fight

5 hrs ago | 655 Views

Machete violence organised and premeditated, says High Court judge

6 hrs ago | 1709 Views

'We Are Going To Overthrow Him Before 2023, That Is Not A Joke'

6 hrs ago | 1248 Views

Albert Nyathi in climate change programme tour

6 hrs ago | 369 Views

Mnangagwa showed wisdom in transforming the party to become user friendly

16 hrs ago | 3901 Views

Fastjet finalising talks to sell its Zimbabwe business

17 hrs ago | 2317 Views

Job Sikhala dumps lawyer

17 hrs ago | 3577 Views

Fillup Masvingo High Court demo flops

17 hrs ago | 2361 Views

Mnangagwa quakes over US$1bn democracy war chest

17 hrs ago | 3550 Views

Beitbridge mulls solar farm project

17 hrs ago | 794 Views

Mnangagwa's ministers stalling development'

17 hrs ago | 1307 Views

Cash barons feel the heat

17 hrs ago | 3139 Views

'Machete gangs created to tarnish Mnangagwa'

17 hrs ago | 773 Views

Civil servants, youths to benefit from 1 300 stands

17 hrs ago | 741 Views

Zimbabwe doctors fellowship oversubscribed

17 hrs ago | 462 Views

Chamisa taunts Mnangagwa

17 hrs ago | 1956 Views

Zanu-PF charms MDC Alliance losing candidates

17 hrs ago | 904 Views

Hwindi soldiers embarrass Army

17 hrs ago | 2011 Views

Security guard shoots gold panners

17 hrs ago | 470 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to borrow money without Parly approval

17 hrs ago | 421 Views

Zimbabwe needs a reset

17 hrs ago | 204 Views

1 621 gold panners arrested

17 hrs ago | 183 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt to blame for food shortages'

17 hrs ago | 262 Views

Local actress in Aussie movie

17 hrs ago | 270 Views

Nurses to ambush government

17 hrs ago | 650 Views

Mthuli Ncube scorned

17 hrs ago | 2068 Views

Williams century puts Zimbabwe on top

17 hrs ago | 204 Views

Gunmen kill 13 people in central Nigeria

17 hrs ago | 96 Views

Musorowegomo Mukosi arrested over violence

17 hrs ago | 897 Views

Mnangagwa powerless to stop Chamisa

17 hrs ago | 3400 Views

Ginimbi flaunts new Ferrari

17 hrs ago | 1078 Views

Zimra official arrested for import duty fraud

17 hrs ago | 541 Views

Zanu-PF councillor drags wife to court

17 hrs ago | 255 Views

Delay trips to Coronavirus epicentre - Minister of Health

17 hrs ago | 283 Views

Zimbabwe basketball in shambles

17 hrs ago | 118 Views

'A life well lived' - Chamisa mourns Kobe Bryant

20 hrs ago | 956 Views

Sikhala's court case moved to next week

23 hrs ago | 750 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days