Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa's MDC vows to defy Mnangagwa's police

by Staff reporter
31 secs ago | Views
THE MDC will no longer seek police clearance to hold demonstrations, party Organising Secretary Amos Chibaya has vowed, in what could trigger a showdown between the main opposition party and the State.

Last week, MDC President Nelson Chamisa announced the party was planning to hold massive demonstrations across the country.

At the weekend, Chibaya said as a party, the MDC would take to the streets to register their displeasure over the worsening economic situation in the country.

Chibaya was addressing party supporters at the 2018 poll victory celebrations for MDC's Mbizo legislator Settlement Chikwinya in Kwekwe.

"We are going to populate the streets so as to register our discontent. We are going to demonstrate against the economic rot whether (President Emmerson) Mnangagwa likes it or not. People are suffering and they have suffered for a very long time. We cannot continue to watch the situation," he said.

"People are not allowed to assemble and express themselves. Going forward we are not going to seek permission, we are just going to take to the streets."

The MDC has been up in arms with police for banning party demonstrations, arguing it was their constitutional right to stage peaceful marches.

Chibaya also claimed the machete gangs known as Mashurugwi were a well orchestrated plan by known Zanu-PF bigwigs to instil fear in the citizens ahead of national elections.

He said the MDC would soon protect the citizens against the marauding armed gangs.

"We are not going to allow that to continue, we are going to defend our parents from these machete gangs," Chibaya said.

"It is a well known secret on who is behind machete gangs in this country. We are fully aware of Zanu-PF tactics. Bigwigs in that party are the ones who are behind machete gangs. We know they are using these machete gangs to instil fear in the citizens. They want to capitalise on that fear come election time," Chibaya said.

The machetes have also been used in the mines to settle disputes and the fights have often times spilled into local communities leaving a lot of people dead or seriously injured.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

ZACC warns tax evaders

1 min ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe to use technology for 2022 census

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Mutodi's $40,000 lawsuit hearing set for Thursday

3 mins ago | 4 Views

Zimbabwe owes Botswana US$3m for vaccines

4 mins ago | 4 Views

7 machete suppliers locked up

4 mins ago | 6 Views

Sekeramayi, Parirenyatwa defamation claim hearing set for Thursday

5 mins ago | 1 Views

Reformed Muridzo faces temptation

40 mins ago | 136 Views

Fury seeking knockout blow against Wilder in Las Vegas

2 hrs ago | 171 Views

'Teachers should not use school children to push their demands'

5 hrs ago | 1280 Views

Zimbabwean couple arrested for killing, burning girl (10) in Namibia

5 hrs ago | 2250 Views

Farewell to Lovemore Matombo - A hero par excellence!

5 hrs ago | 1766 Views

Government, workers agree to salary deal

5 hrs ago | 3289 Views

AWOL Highlanders players face sanctions

5 hrs ago | 1100 Views

Zimbabwe on high alert for coronavirus

5 hrs ago | 1025 Views

There is a cause for which you should fight

6 hrs ago | 657 Views

Machete violence organised and premeditated, says High Court judge

6 hrs ago | 1716 Views

'We Are Going To Overthrow Him Before 2023, That Is Not A Joke'

6 hrs ago | 1254 Views

Albert Nyathi in climate change programme tour

6 hrs ago | 372 Views

Mnangagwa showed wisdom in transforming the party to become user friendly

16 hrs ago | 3906 Views

Fastjet finalising talks to sell its Zimbabwe business

17 hrs ago | 2320 Views

Job Sikhala dumps lawyer

17 hrs ago | 3584 Views

Fillup Masvingo High Court demo flops

17 hrs ago | 2366 Views

Mnangagwa quakes over US$1bn democracy war chest

17 hrs ago | 3554 Views

Beitbridge mulls solar farm project

17 hrs ago | 796 Views

Mnangagwa's ministers stalling development'

17 hrs ago | 1308 Views

Cash barons feel the heat

17 hrs ago | 3146 Views

'Machete gangs created to tarnish Mnangagwa'

17 hrs ago | 777 Views

Civil servants, youths to benefit from 1 300 stands

17 hrs ago | 742 Views

Zimbabwe doctors fellowship oversubscribed

17 hrs ago | 462 Views

Chamisa taunts Mnangagwa

17 hrs ago | 1959 Views

Zanu-PF charms MDC Alliance losing candidates

17 hrs ago | 906 Views

Hwindi soldiers embarrass Army

17 hrs ago | 2017 Views

Security guard shoots gold panners

17 hrs ago | 471 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to borrow money without Parly approval

17 hrs ago | 421 Views

Zimbabwe needs a reset

17 hrs ago | 205 Views

1 621 gold panners arrested

17 hrs ago | 183 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt to blame for food shortages'

17 hrs ago | 262 Views

Local actress in Aussie movie

17 hrs ago | 270 Views

Nurses to ambush government

17 hrs ago | 651 Views

Mthuli Ncube scorned

17 hrs ago | 2074 Views

Williams century puts Zimbabwe on top

17 hrs ago | 204 Views

Gunmen kill 13 people in central Nigeria

17 hrs ago | 96 Views

Musorowegomo Mukosi arrested over violence

17 hrs ago | 898 Views

Mnangagwa powerless to stop Chamisa

17 hrs ago | 3406 Views

Ginimbi flaunts new Ferrari

17 hrs ago | 1078 Views

Zimra official arrested for import duty fraud

17 hrs ago | 541 Views

Zanu-PF councillor drags wife to court

17 hrs ago | 255 Views

Delay trips to Coronavirus epicentre - Minister of Health

17 hrs ago | 283 Views

Zimbabwe basketball in shambles

17 hrs ago | 118 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days