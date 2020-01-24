Govt plugs Zinara revenue leakages

News / National

by Staff reporter

GOVERNMENT has managed to plug revenue leakages at the Zimbabwe National Road Administration (ZINARA) and is confident the parastatal now has the capacity to raise $3 billion annually.In an interview after assessing road repairs in areas damaged by Cyclone Idai in Chimanimani, last week, Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Joel Biggie Matiza said: "The management and mopping up of funds is now proper owing to the reorganisation of Zinara and now the incomes have increased. We are hoping that by the time we finish plugging the leakages we should be beating the $3 billion mark and that will go a long way in making our road authorities vibrant."Corruption and revenue leakages have affected Zinara over the years, resulting in failure to generate sufficient revenue for road refurbishments.Government last year suspended Zinara chief executive Engineer Nancy Masiyiwa Chamisa and finance director Mr Simon Taranhika for alleged abuse of office, gross incompetence and corruption.The same year, 24 Zinara workers were arrested for alleged corruption.