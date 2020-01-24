More voluntary nurses at hospitals

Latest News Editor's Choice


by Staff reporter
The Zimbabwe Young Nurses Association (ZYNA) has so far mobilised 300 State-registered nurses and 150 nurse aides countrywide to end staff shortages in public hospitals and clinics.

Their recruitment to work on voluntary basis will improve service delivery in public hospitals which were affected by a protracted strike by health workers in the last quarter of 2019.

During the festive season, the association volunteered to work at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, Sally Mugabe and Chitungwiza central hospitals.

Out of the total number of registered nurses so far, 22 are attached at Sally Mugabe Central (formerly Harare Central Hospital) and 16 are at Parirenyatwa Hospital with Chitungwiza Central Hospital engaging 96.

The association's founder member Mrs Cynthia Shatei-Chisiri said: "We discovered that our hospitals are understaffed among many other challenges, hence our commitment to voluntary work in support of Government efforts in providing quality health service to the people.

"Our members have been deployed to different hospitals in Harare and Chitungwiza at different capacities, while some are waiting for deployment. We have made a decision to make basic health services available and affordable to all our communities. We cannot watch the health system deteriorating when we can help our Government to achieve its intended goals." Health and Child Care Minister Dr Obadiah Moyo said they appreciated the role played by the voluntary nurses.

"We have been informed about Zimbabwe Young Nurses' Association, who have volunteered to work at the hospitals," he said.

"I think it's a good initiative. We are grateful that they came to give assistance because we will always need additional personnel, especially the nurses, because already we are short-staffed. Minister Moyo said Government was going to grant those who had volunteered to work at the hospital first preference when hiring nurses.

"I'm also happy to note that they have come forward instead of just sitting at home and not utilising their skills which they spent so many years acquiring at school.

"I have said to the Health Services Board, since Cabinet and Treasury approved 700 nursing posts, we must give first preference to these nurses who volunteered their services so their list will be given top priority among those who are going to be engaged," said Dr Moyo.

Mrs Shatei-Chisiri said over 2 000 qualified nurses from Manicaland, Midlands and Mashonaland East had submitted their forms to serve in the health sector.

She said that they wrote a letter to the Minister of Health and Child Care to grant them permission to increase their members to serve in public hospitals, especially at Mutare, Gweru and Murewa general hospitals.

Mrs Shatei-Chisiri appealed for donations from well-wishers to assist the volunteers with transport to ferry them to and from work

Source - the herald

