Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Huge salaries for anti-graft officials

by Staff reporter
45 secs ago | Views
GOVERNMENT is taking extraordinary measures to ring-fence all officers employed by the special anti-corruption courts through paying them competitive salaries and allowances.

The Government believes that a well-remunerated judiciary will be difficult to compromise.

Zimbabwe has declared war against corruption, which is seen as a major drag to economic growth, and Government is working round the clock to craft measures aimed at stamping out the vice.

This comes as a top Ugandan anti-corruption judge has also been invited to impart skills to stakeholders in the justice delivery system as the fight against graft escalates.

Prosecutor General Mr Kumbirai Rwodzi yesterday told participants at the anti-corruption training in Harare for the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), the National Prosecuting Authority, Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission and police that officers employed by the special anti-corruption courts will be provided with basic needs such as accommodation and transport.  

Mr Rwodzi said this would stop the officers from being compromised by cartels of criminals.

"The National Prosecution Authority has taken advantage of the immense political will in the country to fight corruption and had a meeting with President Mnangagwa together with Treasury. We agreed to take extraordinary measures to ring-fence all officers involved in anti-corruption work.

"From now onwards, officers will be provided with adequate accommodation, transport and allowances to ensure that they are not compromised by criminal cartels," he said.

Mr Rwodzi said the authority had also created a liaison desk with all stakeholders in the anti-corruption unit to interrogate all reported cases so that only strong cases with potential for conviction go to court. His comments followed Chief Justice Luke Malaba's observation that despite having clear policies in the fight against corruption, Zimbabwe still had challenges in effectively dealing with the scourge.

"Where are we going wrong in the fight against corruption? We are going wrong, not only on policies. What is lacking is the cadre, the fighter who is letting us down every day.

"The reason why we are failing is that some of us are faint-hearted. Fighting corruption is not for the faint-hearted. It requires courage, seriousness and dedication to duty," said Chief Justice Malaba.

He said the training being undertaken would help in sharpening the skills of officers as criminals continued to invent new methods of committing crimes.

"The training that you are going to have for the rest of the week is very, very important as it will help in sharpening your skills in dealing with corruption.

"Criminals continue to invent new methods of avoiding detection. They continue to perfect the skills of avoiding convictions and making a mockery of the administration of justice. "Let us reflect deeply into these institutions. What happens when these corrupt individuals succeed in perfecting skills of undermining the administration of justice? What happens is that State institutions get paralysed by corrupt cartels and fail to deliver services to the people," said Chief Justice Malaba.

He said it had become important for the nation to modernise the ways corruption was fought, especially when dealing with sophisticated crimes such as money laundering and cybercrime.  "These are crimes of high levels of sophistication. They are crimes of intelligence. We must be able to match that level of intelligence.  

"We cannot afford to be mediocre thinkers. We cannot, in this world, afford to fight a modern criminal with mediocre mentality. We need to improve mechanisms of recovering proceeds of crime," said Chief Justice Malaba.

Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission chairperson Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo called for an end to the "catch and release syndrome'' characterising most corruption cases.  Harare is plucking a leaf from Uganda in the fight against corruption and invited top-notch Ugandan Anti-Corruption Court judge, Justice Lawrence Gidudu to train officers from the JSC, NPA, ZACC and ZRP.

As part of its anti-corruption drive, Uganda established the Anti-Corruption Division of the High Court in July 2018.  Its mandate is to provide for an orderly mechanism for the adjudication of corruption cases based on merit, speed, efficiency and fairness.

The Ugandan Anti-Corruption Division has a 90 percent conviction rate of corruption cases brought to its attention. With just two judges in 2018, the Ugandan Anti-Corruption division of the High Court collected about 20 billion shillings (about US$5,5 million) in the form of non-tax revenue. It has further generated money for the country through fines and asset recovery orders.

Mr Rwodzi said taking a leaf from the Ugandan experience, the NPA was committed to achieving a constitutional mandate as well as Government's vision of zero tolerance to corruption.

"The example of Uganda shows us that these specialised courts are an effective way of ensuring the timeous and just conclusion of corruption matters which are often complex and technical," said Mr Rwodzi.

He said the criminal justice system alone was not sufficient to efficiently and effectively deal with the problem of crime and corruption.

"It is often difficult to bring some of the leaders of organised crime to book as they always ensure that they are far removed from the overt criminal activity concerned. An apt example relates to the poaching of wildlife by criminal gangs," he said.

It was also felt that conventional criminal penalties were inadequate to prevent and deter crime and corruption as they allowed convicted persons to retain a considerable portion of ill-gotten assets.  This allowed criminals and their associates to continue enjoying proceeds of crime after being sentenced.

Chief Justice Malaba expressed concern over postponement of court cases on "very flimsy grounds" saying cases should be speedily concluded as part of institutional reforms.



Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zifa property set to go under the hammer

15 secs ago | 0 Views

Matshela Energy seeks amendment of licence

1 min ago | 1 Views

Courts promise stiff sentences for machete gangs

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Ex-ZCTU boss Lovemore Matombo dies

3 mins ago | 4 Views

Crime spree ends for three Honda Fit drivers

4 mins ago | 4 Views

More voluntary nurses at hospitals

4 mins ago | 5 Views

Mnangagwa's govt urged investigate milling industry

5 mins ago | 5 Views

Govt plugs Zinara revenue leakages

5 mins ago | 5 Views

Chamisa's MDC vows to defy Mnangagwa's police

6 mins ago | 16 Views

ZACC warns tax evaders

7 mins ago | 10 Views

Zimbabwe to use technology for 2022 census

8 mins ago | 6 Views

Mutodi's $40,000 lawsuit hearing set for Thursday

9 mins ago | 11 Views

Zimbabwe owes Botswana US$3m for vaccines

10 mins ago | 10 Views

7 machete suppliers locked up

10 mins ago | 21 Views

Sekeramayi, Parirenyatwa defamation claim hearing set for Thursday

11 mins ago | 9 Views

Reformed Muridzo faces temptation

45 mins ago | 173 Views

Fury seeking knockout blow against Wilder in Las Vegas

2 hrs ago | 181 Views

'Teachers should not use school children to push their demands'

5 hrs ago | 1307 Views

Zimbabwean couple arrested for killing, burning girl (10) in Namibia

5 hrs ago | 2287 Views

Farewell to Lovemore Matombo - A hero par excellence!

5 hrs ago | 1792 Views

Government, workers agree to salary deal

5 hrs ago | 3331 Views

AWOL Highlanders players face sanctions

5 hrs ago | 1110 Views

Zimbabwe on high alert for coronavirus

6 hrs ago | 1039 Views

There is a cause for which you should fight

6 hrs ago | 664 Views

Machete violence organised and premeditated, says High Court judge

6 hrs ago | 1747 Views

'We Are Going To Overthrow Him Before 2023, That Is Not A Joke'

6 hrs ago | 1269 Views

Albert Nyathi in climate change programme tour

6 hrs ago | 377 Views

Mnangagwa showed wisdom in transforming the party to become user friendly

16 hrs ago | 3920 Views

Fastjet finalising talks to sell its Zimbabwe business

17 hrs ago | 2325 Views

Job Sikhala dumps lawyer

17 hrs ago | 3608 Views

Fillup Masvingo High Court demo flops

17 hrs ago | 2369 Views

Mnangagwa quakes over US$1bn democracy war chest

17 hrs ago | 3570 Views

Beitbridge mulls solar farm project

17 hrs ago | 797 Views

Mnangagwa's ministers stalling development'

17 hrs ago | 1311 Views

Cash barons feel the heat

17 hrs ago | 3166 Views

'Machete gangs created to tarnish Mnangagwa'

17 hrs ago | 779 Views

Civil servants, youths to benefit from 1 300 stands

17 hrs ago | 743 Views

Zimbabwe doctors fellowship oversubscribed

17 hrs ago | 467 Views

Chamisa taunts Mnangagwa

17 hrs ago | 1968 Views

Zanu-PF charms MDC Alliance losing candidates

17 hrs ago | 910 Views

Hwindi soldiers embarrass Army

17 hrs ago | 2026 Views

Security guard shoots gold panners

17 hrs ago | 475 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to borrow money without Parly approval

17 hrs ago | 425 Views

Zimbabwe needs a reset

17 hrs ago | 207 Views

1 621 gold panners arrested

17 hrs ago | 183 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt to blame for food shortages'

17 hrs ago | 263 Views

Local actress in Aussie movie

17 hrs ago | 272 Views

Nurses to ambush government

17 hrs ago | 652 Views

Mthuli Ncube scorned

17 hrs ago | 2089 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days