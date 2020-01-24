Latest News Editor's Choice


Zifa property set to go under the hammer

by Staff reporter
18 secs ago
ZIFA are set to lose more assets this week after a local auctioneer gave notice that office property attached from 53 Livingstone Avenue earlier this month will be put under the hammer. The auction has been set for this Thursday in Harare at Ruby Auctions in Waterfalls.  

Office items, which include three swivel chairs, four armchairs, reception desk, LG plasma television, reception seats, tables, HP printer, Deli binder, Lutian generator and a three-drawer wooden cabinet, will be sold to the highest bidders at a public auction.

The sale will be conducted under case 4623/12 in which one of their creditors, Led Travel and Tours, are seeking to recover long standing debts with the association.

The Zifa offices in Harare were raided by the Sheriff of the High Court two weeks ago and movable office property was attached over a US$209 460 debt the association has owed LED Travel and Tours since 2012. The debt was accrued during the Cuthbert Dube era, with a writ of execution issued on June 24, 2015.  

Zifa legal advisor, Chenai Gumiro, yesterday said they will try and explore the options available to them to stop the sale from going ahead.

"We are still weighing our options. At the moment an urgent application may not be proper because this is a 2015 judgment that they are using to pursue this case.

"I will talk to the client and advise of the available options," said Gumiro.

Zifa, however, have blamed the latest developments on external forces.  The association claimed in a statement that they were surprised by the developments since Led Travel and Tours were paid their dues.

"Zifa would like to inform all stakeholders that some of our property was removed by the Sheriff of the High Court over a debt to LED Travel and Tours accrued in 2012," the association said.

"The unfortunate development came as a surprise to the association since the creditor was paid and acknowledged receipt of the payment.

"The association is gravely concerned by growing acts of interference and sabotage designed to cripple our operations particularly during periods when we have national teams in camp.

"This is not the first time that some creditors have targeted the association's movable assets and bank accounts when there are national team assignments.

"We must hasten to highlight that it is the association's responsibility to pay its creditors, but we cannot extinguish the debt overnight.

"As the Zifa board and council, we will continue to protect football in Zimbabwe and ensure that there is harmony and unity in football.  

"This cartel, which has joined hands with some creditors, are targeting funds from Fifa meant for development of football in general. This has completely paralysed Zifa operations."

Source - chronicle

