Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Hands off pupils, says Govt

by Staff reporter
24 secs ago | Views
THE Government has warned teachers against abusing pupils to further personal agendas saying there are many lawful channels to air their grievances without involving the learners.

This follows last week's incident where a science teacher at Njube High School in Bulawayo, Mr Brian Mutsiba, allegedly mobilised and incited 153 Form One, Form Three and Form Six pupils to demonstrate against purported "fees increase and poor teachers" remunerations among others issues.

Mr Mutsiba has been on the run since last week's protests which, according to latest information, was stage managed.

Primary and Secondary Education Deputy Minister Edgar Moyo said it was inexcusable for teachers to sacrifice learners to advance their personal interests.

"Teachers should not use school children to push their demands. They have got their unions and they have so many channels through which they can air their views without involving pupils. It becomes very unfair to use pupils. They should not sacrifice learners to achieve their objectives. We expect professional conduct from our teachers and we expect them to follow the normal procedures of grievance resolutions that are provided for at law," he said.

Moyo said Government was closely following social media reports that schools in Bulawayo would stage a demonstration on Monday next week. He said he was convinced that some anti-Government elements wanted to use minors as a shield to cause anarchy in the city.

"I think it's now people who want to abuse the innocence of our children. I don't think it's our learners who are organising this thing. We are monitoring the situation. The message to school heads is that they have to keep a lookout for such conduct. We don't prevent teachers from airing their views but they should not use schoolchildren. To pupils, they should not let teachers use them to solve their problems as this will disturb their education, it will disturb their careers," said Moyo. He urged parents to discourage their children from participating in illegal protests.  

Meanwhile, Moyo said Mr Mutsiba is facing charges of mobilising children to partake in action outside the school's authority and that of their parents. He said if Mr Mutsiba remains absent from work for two weeks without justified reason, his salary will be docked.

"In terms of Statutory Instrument 1 of 2000, if someone is absent from work for a continuous period of 14 days without good cause or without permission his salary is supposed to be stopped. And he would then be charged for absenteeism. If he still wants his job he should have come forward and explained what really happened but his absence is now compounding the narrative that he organised the demonstration which is outside his normal course of duty," Moyo said.


Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zifa property set to go under the hammer

54 secs ago | 1 Views

Huge salaries for anti-graft officials

1 min ago | 3 Views

Matshela Energy seeks amendment of licence

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Courts promise stiff sentences for machete gangs

2 mins ago | 3 Views

Ex-ZCTU boss Lovemore Matombo dies

4 mins ago | 4 Views

Crime spree ends for three Honda Fit drivers

5 mins ago | 6 Views

More voluntary nurses at hospitals

5 mins ago | 6 Views

Mnangagwa's govt urged investigate milling industry

5 mins ago | 6 Views

Govt plugs Zinara revenue leakages

6 mins ago | 6 Views

Chamisa's MDC vows to defy Mnangagwa's police

7 mins ago | 17 Views

ZACC warns tax evaders

8 mins ago | 10 Views

Zimbabwe to use technology for 2022 census

8 mins ago | 7 Views

Mutodi's $40,000 lawsuit hearing set for Thursday

10 mins ago | 12 Views

Zimbabwe owes Botswana US$3m for vaccines

10 mins ago | 10 Views

7 machete suppliers locked up

11 mins ago | 21 Views

Sekeramayi, Parirenyatwa defamation claim hearing set for Thursday

11 mins ago | 9 Views

Reformed Muridzo faces temptation

46 mins ago | 175 Views

Fury seeking knockout blow against Wilder in Las Vegas

2 hrs ago | 182 Views

'Teachers should not use school children to push their demands'

5 hrs ago | 1308 Views

Zimbabwean couple arrested for killing, burning girl (10) in Namibia

5 hrs ago | 2289 Views

Farewell to Lovemore Matombo - A hero par excellence!

5 hrs ago | 1793 Views

Government, workers agree to salary deal

5 hrs ago | 3335 Views

AWOL Highlanders players face sanctions

5 hrs ago | 1111 Views

Zimbabwe on high alert for coronavirus

6 hrs ago | 1039 Views

There is a cause for which you should fight

6 hrs ago | 665 Views

Machete violence organised and premeditated, says High Court judge

6 hrs ago | 1749 Views

'We Are Going To Overthrow Him Before 2023, That Is Not A Joke'

6 hrs ago | 1272 Views

Albert Nyathi in climate change programme tour

6 hrs ago | 380 Views

Mnangagwa showed wisdom in transforming the party to become user friendly

16 hrs ago | 3920 Views

Fastjet finalising talks to sell its Zimbabwe business

17 hrs ago | 2325 Views

Job Sikhala dumps lawyer

17 hrs ago | 3610 Views

Fillup Masvingo High Court demo flops

17 hrs ago | 2369 Views

Mnangagwa quakes over US$1bn democracy war chest

17 hrs ago | 3570 Views

Beitbridge mulls solar farm project

17 hrs ago | 797 Views

Mnangagwa's ministers stalling development'

17 hrs ago | 1311 Views

Cash barons feel the heat

17 hrs ago | 3168 Views

'Machete gangs created to tarnish Mnangagwa'

17 hrs ago | 779 Views

Civil servants, youths to benefit from 1 300 stands

17 hrs ago | 743 Views

Zimbabwe doctors fellowship oversubscribed

17 hrs ago | 467 Views

Chamisa taunts Mnangagwa

17 hrs ago | 1970 Views

Zanu-PF charms MDC Alliance losing candidates

17 hrs ago | 911 Views

Hwindi soldiers embarrass Army

17 hrs ago | 2028 Views

Security guard shoots gold panners

17 hrs ago | 475 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to borrow money without Parly approval

17 hrs ago | 425 Views

Zimbabwe needs a reset

17 hrs ago | 207 Views

1 621 gold panners arrested

17 hrs ago | 183 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt to blame for food shortages'

17 hrs ago | 263 Views

Local actress in Aussie movie

17 hrs ago | 272 Views

Nurses to ambush government

17 hrs ago | 652 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days