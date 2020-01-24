Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man found with mbanje blames co-tenant

by Staff reporter
48 secs ago | Views
A VICTORIA Falls man found in possession of three kilogrammes of mbanje in his room told a court that the drugs belonged to a co-tenant who is a member of the apostolic sect.

Acting on a tip off, police recovered 97 twists of mbanje and a plastic bag filled with the drug all weighing 2,97kg at Thabani Nkomazana's place of residence at Number 6675 Mkhosana suburb.

Nkomazana (38) pleaded not guilty to possessing dagga when he appeared before Victoria Falls magistrate Ms Lindiwe Maphosa yesterday.

"The mbanje that was found in the house does not belong to me but to Madzimai (title given to apostolic sects female members) who we share the house with," said Nkomazana.

He did not state what the unnamed woman uses the mbanje for. Prosecuting, Mr Onias Nyathi said police raided Nkomazana's place of residence in September last year following a tip-off by an informant.

"Acting on that information, police officers went on to conduct a search at the accused person's house and recovered 97 packed sachets of dagga placed in a metal tin," said Mr Nyathi.

Source - chronicle

Most Popular In 7 Days