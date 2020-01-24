Latest News Editor's Choice


MDC is not a problem in Zim but Zanu PF is- Analyst

by Stephen Jakes
2 mins ago | Views
Political commentator Pedzisai Ruhanya has said the MDC has never been a problem in Zimbabwe but the Zanu PF administration has caused a lot of problem for the nation each time it is in full control of government.

Through his twitter account, Ruhanya said "The opposition especially MDC led by @nelsonchamisa  is and has never been the problem to the Zim crisis. In 2009-2013 it proved that it has the capacity to be the solution to the problem. The problem is fundamentally the system supervised by Zanu PF. Its not people in Zanu PF."

Since year 2000 Zanu PF's government has struggled to provide for the nation but when the MDC joined it in the GNU the situation became better.

Source - Byo24News

