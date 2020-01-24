Latest News Editor's Choice


63 illegal miners arrested in Bindura

by Simbarashe Sithole
Police in Mashonaland Central province have arrested 63 illegal miners under operation "Chikorokoza Ngachipere" at Kitsiyatota, Garati and Makusha mining areas on Monday and Tuesday.

Officer Commanding Mashonaland Central Commissioner David Mahoya confirmed the case.



"I can confirm that we have arrested 63 more  illegal miners in Bindura and we are not going back with the operation hence illegal miners should not return to illegal mining areas because they will face arrest," Mahoya said.

The police also recovered nine compressors, 5 generators and 3 cars which were carrying ore were impounded.

Illegal gold panners continue to cause serious land degradation in the province.

Source - Byo24News

