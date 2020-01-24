Joshua Nkomo's properties exempted from paying rates

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Bulawayo City Council has agreed that the late Father Zimbabwe, Joshua Nkomo's family be exempted from paying rentals and rates at their Pelandaba home and Matsheumhlope museum.However, the local authority turned down a request for similar exemption on rent payment for the late Vice President's two family run businesses, Blue Lagoon and Anzac Investments.The businesses are currently facing viability challenges.In 2017, the Nkomo family approached the MDC run local authority seeking exemption from paying rentals and rates for their four properties."Bulawayo City Council has approved a request by the Nkomo family to exempt them from paying rates at Pelandaba house and at his museum which is located at Nkomo's Matsheumhlope residence. The late Father Zimbabwe sacrificed a lot for this country. He really deserves this honour," said Ward One councillor, Mlandu Ncube.The development was also confirmed by the Joshua Nkomo Foundation Chief Executive, Jabulani Hadebe."We would like to pay tribute to the Bulawayo City Council for recognising Dr. Nkomo's efforts in liberating this country. The late Vice President was a great man who did a lot for the country," said Hadebe.Hadebe said the city council had asked the Nkomo family to first clear all arrears before the exemption can be implemented."The arrangement is that we first clear arrears on the properties before they start exempting us from paying any rates. We have already cleared the Pelandaba house. As for Matsheumhlope museum, we have entered into a payment plan," the Chief Executive said.During the run up to the 2018 elections, MDC Alliance president Nelson Chamisa visited the museum and ordered the MDC-led council to ensure that the site be upgraded to a level of a strategic national institution that does not pay rates to the local authority.Ex-Vice President Nkomo passed away in 1999 and is buried at the National Heroes Acre in Harare.