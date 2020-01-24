Latest News Editor's Choice


Senior doctors back at work

by Staff reporter
The return to work by senior doctors at Zimbabwe's referral hospitals has seen normal service returning to Sally Mugabe Central Hospital (formerly Harare Central Hospital) and Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

Senior doctors, who had been attending to emergency cases only since December, have returned to work full-time.

A survey yesterday revealed that corridors were now bustling again. One of the patients interviewed at Parirenyatwa Hospital, Ms Takudzwa Mberi, said doctors were attending to patients.

"There was a doctor who was assisting patients since morning and he is the one who also attended to me. Right now he has just stepped out. Maybe they are changing shifts or he has gone for lunch.

"We are pleased with the dedication and patriotism shown by doctors at this hospital. Their dedication to work will help save people's lives. The situation is different from the way things were done in last couple of months. Now we are being assisted and it is commendable," said Mrs Mberi.

Mr Tafadzwa Njangu, who required a neurosurgeon, said he was hopeful he would get assistance at Sally Mugabe Central Hos- pital.

"I came here today because that is the review date I was given. If the doctor was not there to attend to us, the nurses could have sent us back as they used to do. But they have said we should wait because the doctor said he was coming," said Mr Njagu.

"I have been sitting here and I have seen three doctors in the consulting rooms and they are helping patients." Another patient, who preferred anonymity, said he was able to see a doctor, but was unable to get the prescribed medication from the hospital pharmacy.

"Doctors are available, but the problem is there are no adequate medicines. The doctors prescribed ibuprofen and I went to the hospital pharmacy but it was out of stock," she said.

In an interview, Health and Child Care Minister Dr Obadiah Moyo said he was happy senior doctors had returned to work.

"Both junior and senior doctors are back at work providing the best of service. They are back in full force. We want to be able to work together as one team. Everyone has a role to play," said Minister Moyo.

He said procurement of medicines remained a priority. "In a few months, we will be receiving medicines that we have bought," said Dr Moyo.

Source - the herald

