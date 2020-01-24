Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF to summon ministers

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Zanu-PF will summon Cabinet ministers to explain projects they are implementing in line with the party's manifesto and resolutions adopted at last year's National Annual People's Conference in Goromonzi.

The ruling party plans to establish a database of members living abroad and use them to attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI). Acting secretary for Administration Patrick Chinamasa said they were working with the Office of the President and Cabinet to come up with a structure that would audit the implementation.

"We will be inviting those ministers, basically to say 'we have this resolution, can you tell us how far you are in terms of formulating the necessary legislation and in terms of implementation'," said Chinamasa.

"We have already created a framework where we invite these ministers to explain to us what progress they have made and this is also the platform where we tell them if there is a deviation from our party policies.

"We are setting up structures to make sure that we fulfil our manifesto. We will fulfil the resolutions that we make and we are developing together with Government and the Office of the President and Cabinet.

"Ministries, local authorities and parastatals are our implementing agencies at all levels.

"Whatever they do is feeding into fulfilling the Zanu-PF manifesto and its resolutions. Therefore, the party must be informed about all those projects and programmes."

Turning to the Diaspora policy, Chinamasa said it sought to ensure the creation of a direct link between the party's headquarters and structures outside the country.

"We should, by the end of the year, have fully formulated and adopted a Diaspora policy.

"We have members out there in South Africa, UK, USA, Australia, Botswana, Namibia, Mozambique, all over the world; we have Zimbabweans who are very patriotic and who support Zanu-PF.

"We want to develop a policy as a party, which will enable us to have structures in those countries which are linked to the main headquarters to make sure that there is a channel of communication between those structures and the headquarters," he said.

The Commissariat, External Affairs and Legal Affairs departments had since been tasked with formulating the policy.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Dethroned Nhlanhla Ndiweni off to UK

1 hr ago | 261 Views

'Zimbabwe Supreme Court ruling theft by conversion'

1 hr ago | 92 Views

Mealie meal shortages persist

1 hr ago | 87 Views

Machete gangs go underground

1 hr ago | 104 Views

Army looks for bombs at Zanu-PF HQ

1 hr ago | 346 Views

Top Zanu-PF official grabs' mine

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Man rapes minor, bribes her with sweet reeds

1 hr ago | 83 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF bigwigs' investigation grows old

1 hr ago | 122 Views

Donald Trump cranks up heat on Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 411 Views

'Zimbabwe among top five remittance destinations'

1 hr ago | 59 Views

Mnangagwa's guards arrested

1 hr ago | 433 Views

US, Sadc meet over Zimbabwe mess

1 hr ago | 401 Views

Chiwenga goes after Judge President Chiweshe

1 hr ago | 479 Views

Jobseekers robber arrested

1 hr ago | 188 Views

Man threatens mum with machete

1 hr ago | 114 Views

Woman ropes in gang for knife attack on ex-boyfriend

1 hr ago | 149 Views

Married 'hooker rapist' seeks bail at High Court

1 hr ago | 157 Views

Minor made to pay $2,50 debt with sex

1 hr ago | 220 Views

Armed robbers snatch US$180 000

1 hr ago | 186 Views

CSC-Boustead Beef dismisses social media jobs message

1 hr ago | 58 Views

Bulawayo supply dams only 34% full

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Chiwenga raises complaint against Judge President

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF not offering Presidential scholarships

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Family of girls runover by Honda Fit demand driver's arrest

1 hr ago | 78 Views

Armed robbers target hitch-hikers

1 hr ago | 66 Views

'No Coronavirus threat in Zimbabwe'

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Businesses to pay tax in forex

1 hr ago | 81 Views

Absentee trio back at Bosso

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Bosso's British coah in permit woes

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Security guard killed in robbery

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Chiyangwa to handpick new AAG executive

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Antipas set to be named Warriors coach

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Police intensify raids on illegal miners

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Senior doctors back at work

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Machete gang robs business centre

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Zimbabwe urged to strengthen graft investigation tactics

1 hr ago | 16 Views

Government, civil servants strike pay deal

1 hr ago | 194 Views

Zanu-PF MP arrested

1 hr ago | 195 Views

Joshua Nkomo's properties exempted from paying rates

1 hr ago | 168 Views

Zimbabwe eyes Plate League gong

12 hrs ago | 461 Views

The dictators club at it again (SDAC)

12 hrs ago | 2088 Views

63 illegal miners arrested in Bindura

15 hrs ago | 1721 Views

Breaking: Mnangagwa's wife robbed

16 hrs ago | 15796 Views

WALPE challenges ZRP's ban of electoral reforms march

19 hrs ago | 1205 Views

MDC is not a problem in Zim but Zanu PF is- Analyst

19 hrs ago | 2123 Views

US Ambassador to Botswana defends sanctions against Zimbabwe

19 hrs ago | 3417 Views

Current NBA stars with African Heritage

19 hrs ago | 907 Views

Mnangagwa to increase anti-corruption officers' salaries

20 hrs ago | 1470 Views

Govt bans sending away of pupils over fees

20 hrs ago | 1100 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days