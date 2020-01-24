Zanu-PF to summon ministers

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF will summon Cabinet ministers to explain projects they are implementing in line with the party's manifesto and resolutions adopted at last year's National Annual People's Conference in Goromonzi.The ruling party plans to establish a database of members living abroad and use them to attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI). Acting secretary for Administration Patrick Chinamasa said they were working with the Office of the President and Cabinet to come up with a structure that would audit the implementation."We will be inviting those ministers, basically to say 'we have this resolution, can you tell us how far you are in terms of formulating the necessary legislation and in terms of implementation'," said Chinamasa."We have already created a framework where we invite these ministers to explain to us what progress they have made and this is also the platform where we tell them if there is a deviation from our party policies."We are setting up structures to make sure that we fulfil our manifesto. We will fulfil the resolutions that we make and we are developing together with Government and the Office of the President and Cabinet."Ministries, local authorities and parastatals are our implementing agencies at all levels."Whatever they do is feeding into fulfilling the Zanu-PF manifesto and its resolutions. Therefore, the party must be informed about all those projects and programmes."Turning to the Diaspora policy, Chinamasa said it sought to ensure the creation of a direct link between the party's headquarters and structures outside the country."We should, by the end of the year, have fully formulated and adopted a Diaspora policy."We have members out there in South Africa, UK, USA, Australia, Botswana, Namibia, Mozambique, all over the world; we have Zimbabweans who are very patriotic and who support Zanu-PF."We want to develop a policy as a party, which will enable us to have structures in those countries which are linked to the main headquarters to make sure that there is a channel of communication between those structures and the headquarters," he said.The Commissariat, External Affairs and Legal Affairs departments had since been tasked with formulating the policy.