Security guard killed in robbery

by Staff reporter
A SECURITY guard was recently murdered by two armed robbers while guarding a property in Eastlea, Harare.

The robbers tied the 35-year-old guard's hands and legs with a rope before making off with US$10, solar batteries and an inverter. He died as a result of the attack. National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

"Two unidentified men followed and attacked the victim. They tied his hands and legs while quizzing him about the security of the house." The property owner was awakened by the noise. He went outside to investigate, but he also fell victim.

"The robbers attacked the property owner, tying his hands and legs with a rope." Police were later called. The security guard died on his way to hospital due to the injuries. Asst Comm Nyathi said preliminary investigations showed that robbers had inside information about their target.

"It seems as if the two robbers are familiar with the activities that occurred at the house as they did not put much effort during their robbery," he said.

Investigations are underway. Meanwhile, Asst Comm Nyathi said the murder cases were on the increase countrywide.

"Last year was a busy one for the Zimbabwe Republic Police as several murder cases were recorded despite efforts by the police to curb such cases.

"Campaigns calling for people to respect the sanctity of life were rolled out but the figures continue to rise. Most of the murder cases were a result of intoxication, altercations or misunderstandings, family and domestic disputes, among others.

"The ZRP also recorded an increase in ritual murders and victims who were robbed and killed by armed robbers," he said.

Source - the herald

