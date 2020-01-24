Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bosso's British coah in permit woes

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
HIGHLANDERS are yet to secure a work permit for their newly-appointed British technical manager Mark Harrison 11 days after he flew into the country.

As a result, Harrison is yet to officially take charge of the team's training sessions this pre-season as preparations for the 2020 Castle Lager Premiership campaign are now in full swing.

The Briton took over from Dutchman Hendrikus Pieter de Jongh, who did not renew his contract at the end of last year, and crossed over to join champions FC Platinum.

With Harrison unable to take charge of proceedings, the Bosso training sessions have been led by assistant coaches Mandla "Lulu" Mpofu and Bhekithemba "Super" Ndlovu.

Highlanders spokesperson Ronald Moyo told Daily News yesterday that the club has submitted all the necessary documents to the immigration department.
"We have played our part as an institution to get a work permit for the coach. We have submitted all the requisite papers to the relevant authority," Moyo said.
"It's unfortunate we are not the ones who process the papers so we don't know the exact date the permit will be out.

"The coach is in the country but is yet to start work. As Highlanders, we follow and abide by the rules and regulations, so the coach will only start work when his papers are ready.
"For now the assistant coaches are taking care of business. We expect the coach's permit anytime."

Meanwhile, former CAPS United goalkeeper Chris Mverechena is training with Highlanders with the hope of getting a contract.
The club has also promoted Dominic Jaricha, Dalubuhle Dlodlo, Muziwakhe Dlamini, Darlington Mukuli and Cardwell Gawaza from their development side and they are all training with the first team.

Bosso also received a boost after their star striker, Prince Dube, returned to the country from China where he had gone for trials.

Source - dailynews

