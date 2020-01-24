Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Absentee trio back at Bosso

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE Highlanders trio of Prince Dube, Brian Banda and Cleopas Kapupurika yesterday joined the rest of the squad for pre-season training, while four players are yet to report to base.

Peter Muduhwa, Adrian Silla, Mbekezeli Sibanda and Devine Mhindirira have not reported for pre-season, but are all still contracted to Bosso.

Muduhwa's contract expires on December 31 this year, while Silla's contract runs out in June 2021, and the duo of Sibanda and Mhindirira's deals expire at the end of 2021.

"You remember Prince (Dube) had been given some rest period by the coaches, having been to China on trials, so he has resumed training with the rest of the guys today (yesterday). Banda and Kapupurika, who also have not been training are now part of the contingent. We haven't heard anything from the missing guys, but Muduhwa had said he was in South Africa attending to his unwell brother," said Highlanders' spokesperson Ronald Moyo.

A Chronicle Sport news crew found Highlanders busy working out at a local gym in the morning before some ball work practice at White City Stadium later.

Sources said Banda and Silla had absconded in protest over their unpaid 2016 dues, while Kapupurika wanted to return to Harare.  However, Banda has agreed to pursue his issue while attending training after the club threatened to sanction any player that fails to report for duty yesterday morning.

"Kapupurika informed the club that he wants to go back to Harare, but he has a contract with us and we surely can't just let him go. He was told that unless there is a club that has shown interest in his services, he cannot be released for free. We will be setting a very bad precedence. The player is still with us and not going anywhere for now, unless we get a reasonable offer from whoever is interested in his services.

"Highlanders is not a charitable organisation that releases players willy nilly for free. Anyone interested in the services of our contracted players must table an offer and not try to get the player for free," said Moyo.

Regarding Silla and Banda's outstanding allowances, Moyo said the players must use the right channels to communicate their grievances. "Banda is training and if that's the reason Silla hasn't reported for duty, then it's rather unfortunate because we have proper channels to follow. I am, however, not aware if he has raised his grievances with the office," said Moyo.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Dethroned Nhlanhla Ndiweni off to UK

58 mins ago | 238 Views

'Zimbabwe Supreme Court ruling theft by conversion'

58 mins ago | 83 Views

Mealie meal shortages persist

58 mins ago | 78 Views

Machete gangs go underground

59 mins ago | 97 Views

Army looks for bombs at Zanu-PF HQ

1 hr ago | 323 Views

Top Zanu-PF official grabs' mine

1 hr ago | 83 Views

Man rapes minor, bribes her with sweet reeds

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF bigwigs' investigation grows old

1 hr ago | 109 Views

Donald Trump cranks up heat on Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 368 Views

'Zimbabwe among top five remittance destinations'

1 hr ago | 53 Views

Mnangagwa's guards arrested

1 hr ago | 405 Views

US, Sadc meet over Zimbabwe mess

1 hr ago | 371 Views

Chiwenga goes after Judge President Chiweshe

1 hr ago | 455 Views

Jobseekers robber arrested

1 hr ago | 173 Views

Man threatens mum with machete

1 hr ago | 106 Views

Woman ropes in gang for knife attack on ex-boyfriend

1 hr ago | 140 Views

Married 'hooker rapist' seeks bail at High Court

1 hr ago | 146 Views

Minor made to pay $2,50 debt with sex

1 hr ago | 206 Views

Armed robbers snatch US$180 000

1 hr ago | 180 Views

CSC-Boustead Beef dismisses social media jobs message

1 hr ago | 57 Views

Bulawayo supply dams only 34% full

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Chiwenga raises complaint against Judge President

1 hr ago | 73 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF not offering Presidential scholarships

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Family of girls runover by Honda Fit demand driver's arrest

1 hr ago | 70 Views

Armed robbers target hitch-hikers

1 hr ago | 63 Views

'No Coronavirus threat in Zimbabwe'

1 hr ago | 26 Views

Businesses to pay tax in forex

1 hr ago | 79 Views

Bosso's British coah in permit woes

1 hr ago | 53 Views

Security guard killed in robbery

1 hr ago | 84 Views

Zanu-PF to summon ministers

1 hr ago | 71 Views

Chiyangwa to handpick new AAG executive

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Antipas set to be named Warriors coach

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Police intensify raids on illegal miners

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Senior doctors back at work

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Machete gang robs business centre

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Zimbabwe urged to strengthen graft investigation tactics

1 hr ago | 16 Views

Government, civil servants strike pay deal

1 hr ago | 187 Views

Zanu-PF MP arrested

1 hr ago | 193 Views

Joshua Nkomo's properties exempted from paying rates

1 hr ago | 163 Views

Zimbabwe eyes Plate League gong

12 hrs ago | 460 Views

The dictators club at it again (SDAC)

12 hrs ago | 2085 Views

63 illegal miners arrested in Bindura

15 hrs ago | 1720 Views

Breaking: Mnangagwa's wife robbed

16 hrs ago | 15753 Views

WALPE challenges ZRP's ban of electoral reforms march

19 hrs ago | 1205 Views

MDC is not a problem in Zim but Zanu PF is- Analyst

19 hrs ago | 2121 Views

US Ambassador to Botswana defends sanctions against Zimbabwe

19 hrs ago | 3414 Views

Current NBA stars with African Heritage

19 hrs ago | 907 Views

Mnangagwa to increase anti-corruption officers' salaries

19 hrs ago | 1468 Views

Govt bans sending away of pupils over fees

20 hrs ago | 1098 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days