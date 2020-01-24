Absentee trio back at Bosso

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Highlanders trio of Prince Dube, Brian Banda and Cleopas Kapupurika yesterday joined the rest of the squad for pre-season training, while four players are yet to report to base.Peter Muduhwa, Adrian Silla, Mbekezeli Sibanda and Devine Mhindirira have not reported for pre-season, but are all still contracted to Bosso.Muduhwa's contract expires on December 31 this year, while Silla's contract runs out in June 2021, and the duo of Sibanda and Mhindirira's deals expire at the end of 2021."You remember Prince (Dube) had been given some rest period by the coaches, having been to China on trials, so he has resumed training with the rest of the guys today (yesterday). Banda and Kapupurika, who also have not been training are now part of the contingent. We haven't heard anything from the missing guys, but Muduhwa had said he was in South Africa attending to his unwell brother," said Highlanders' spokesperson Ronald Moyo.A Chronicle Sport news crew found Highlanders busy working out at a local gym in the morning before some ball work practice at White City Stadium later.Sources said Banda and Silla had absconded in protest over their unpaid 2016 dues, while Kapupurika wanted to return to Harare. However, Banda has agreed to pursue his issue while attending training after the club threatened to sanction any player that fails to report for duty yesterday morning."Kapupurika informed the club that he wants to go back to Harare, but he has a contract with us and we surely can't just let him go. He was told that unless there is a club that has shown interest in his services, he cannot be released for free. We will be setting a very bad precedence. The player is still with us and not going anywhere for now, unless we get a reasonable offer from whoever is interested in his services."Highlanders is not a charitable organisation that releases players willy nilly for free. Anyone interested in the services of our contracted players must table an offer and not try to get the player for free," said Moyo.Regarding Silla and Banda's outstanding allowances, Moyo said the players must use the right channels to communicate their grievances. "Banda is training and if that's the reason Silla hasn't reported for duty, then it's rather unfortunate because we have proper channels to follow. I am, however, not aware if he has raised his grievances with the office," said Moyo.