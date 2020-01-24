Armed robbers target hitch-hikers

News / National

by Staff reporter

THREE suspected armed robbers allegedly targeted hitch-hikers and robbed them of their valuables, a court heard yesterday.Handsome Ncube, Innocent Ncube and Joshua Maseko would reportedly dump their victims in the middle of nowhere following the robberies.Handsome, Innocent and Maseko appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Lizwe Jamela charged with four counts of armed robbery.Prosecutor Nkathazo Dlodlo alleged that on December 27 last year at around 7pm, the three and an accomplice Sonnyboy - who is still on the run - offered hitch-hiker Dzikamai Taruvinga a ride from Hope Fountain to town in a silver Honda Fit registration number AEQ7232.It is alleged that when they reached Burnside, they diverted the route and drove along Cecil Avenue and parked before the intersection with Gwanda Road.They allegedly robbed Taruvinga of his satchel which contained US$40, clothes, a cell phone and identity documents before dumping him on the spot.In the second charge, the State alleges that on January 17, the three offered Shepherd Ncube a lift from town to Queens Park.The State alleges that when they reached Baines Primary School in North End, one of the suspects produced a knife and robbed him of his cell phone, an identity card and groceries.They allegedly dumped him along Collen Brander Avenue in North End.Using the same modus operandi, the suspects robbed two more hitch hikers in Pumula and Cowdray Park suburbs.The three were arrested after police recovered stolen cell phones from third parties.Upon questioning, the parties revealed they bought the phones from Innocent.