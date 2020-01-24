Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Armed robbers target hitch-hikers

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THREE suspected armed robbers allegedly targeted hitch-hikers and robbed them of their valuables, a court heard yesterday.

Handsome Ncube, Innocent Ncube and Joshua Maseko would reportedly dump their victims in the middle of nowhere following the robberies.

Handsome, Innocent and Maseko appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Lizwe Jamela charged with four counts of armed robbery.

Prosecutor Nkathazo Dlodlo alleged that on December 27 last year at around 7pm, the three and an accomplice Sonnyboy - who is still on the run - offered hitch-hiker Dzikamai Taruvinga a ride from Hope Fountain to town in a silver Honda Fit registration number AEQ7232.

It is alleged that when they reached Burnside, they diverted the route and drove along Cecil Avenue and parked before the intersection with Gwanda Road.

They allegedly robbed Taruvinga of his satchel which contained US$40, clothes, a cell phone and identity documents before dumping him on the spot.

In the second charge, the State alleges that on January 17, the three offered Shepherd Ncube a lift from town to Queens Park.
The State alleges that when they reached Baines Primary School in North End, one of the suspects produced a knife and robbed him of his cell phone, an identity card and groceries.
They allegedly dumped him along Collen Brander Avenue in North End.

Using the same modus operandi, the suspects robbed two more hitch hikers in Pumula and Cowdray Park suburbs.
The three were arrested after police recovered stolen cell phones from third parties.

Upon questioning, the parties revealed they bought the phones from Innocent.

Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Dethroned Nhlanhla Ndiweni off to UK

60 mins ago | 252 Views

'Zimbabwe Supreme Court ruling theft by conversion'

60 mins ago | 92 Views

Mealie meal shortages persist

1 hr ago | 82 Views

Machete gangs go underground

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Army looks for bombs at Zanu-PF HQ

1 hr ago | 341 Views

Top Zanu-PF official grabs' mine

1 hr ago | 86 Views

Man rapes minor, bribes her with sweet reeds

1 hr ago | 78 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF bigwigs' investigation grows old

1 hr ago | 118 Views

Donald Trump cranks up heat on Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 393 Views

'Zimbabwe among top five remittance destinations'

1 hr ago | 58 Views

Mnangagwa's guards arrested

1 hr ago | 419 Views

US, Sadc meet over Zimbabwe mess

1 hr ago | 384 Views

Chiwenga goes after Judge President Chiweshe

1 hr ago | 465 Views

Jobseekers robber arrested

1 hr ago | 181 Views

Man threatens mum with machete

1 hr ago | 108 Views

Woman ropes in gang for knife attack on ex-boyfriend

1 hr ago | 142 Views

Married 'hooker rapist' seeks bail at High Court

1 hr ago | 154 Views

Minor made to pay $2,50 debt with sex

1 hr ago | 214 Views

Armed robbers snatch US$180 000

1 hr ago | 182 Views

CSC-Boustead Beef dismisses social media jobs message

1 hr ago | 58 Views

Bulawayo supply dams only 34% full

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Chiwenga raises complaint against Judge President

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF not offering Presidential scholarships

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Family of girls runover by Honda Fit demand driver's arrest

1 hr ago | 74 Views

'No Coronavirus threat in Zimbabwe'

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Businesses to pay tax in forex

1 hr ago | 80 Views

Absentee trio back at Bosso

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Bosso's British coah in permit woes

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Security guard killed in robbery

1 hr ago | 86 Views

Zanu-PF to summon ministers

1 hr ago | 71 Views

Chiyangwa to handpick new AAG executive

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Antipas set to be named Warriors coach

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Police intensify raids on illegal miners

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Senior doctors back at work

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Machete gang robs business centre

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Zimbabwe urged to strengthen graft investigation tactics

1 hr ago | 16 Views

Government, civil servants strike pay deal

1 hr ago | 189 Views

Zanu-PF MP arrested

1 hr ago | 193 Views

Joshua Nkomo's properties exempted from paying rates

1 hr ago | 165 Views

Zimbabwe eyes Plate League gong

12 hrs ago | 461 Views

The dictators club at it again (SDAC)

12 hrs ago | 2085 Views

63 illegal miners arrested in Bindura

15 hrs ago | 1720 Views

Breaking: Mnangagwa's wife robbed

16 hrs ago | 15776 Views

WALPE challenges ZRP's ban of electoral reforms march

19 hrs ago | 1205 Views

MDC is not a problem in Zim but Zanu PF is- Analyst

19 hrs ago | 2123 Views

US Ambassador to Botswana defends sanctions against Zimbabwe

19 hrs ago | 3416 Views

Current NBA stars with African Heritage

19 hrs ago | 907 Views

Mnangagwa to increase anti-corruption officers' salaries

20 hrs ago | 1469 Views

Govt bans sending away of pupils over fees

20 hrs ago | 1100 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days