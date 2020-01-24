Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Family of girls runover by Honda Fit demand driver's arrest

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE family of two girls from Emakhandeni, Bulawayo who died after being hit by a speeding Honda Fit on Saturday are fuming, alleging that the driver was not arrested.

Sibonelo (14) and Inothando Dube (15) who were doing Form Two at Luveve High School died on the spot when the Honda Fit swerved off the road and hit them when they were walking metres away from the road.  

A Chronicle news crew visited the family who were fuming after the 'killer driver,' identified as Ntando Mathe, reportedly spent less than 24 hours in police custody.

"What is hurting us is that the driver is walking scot free. We have been to Luveve Police station and we did not find him. We were shocked to learn that he has been released. Imagine, the crime was committed on Saturday afternoon and Sunday he was already a free man", said Precious Ndlovu, the aunt of the deceased. Another relative who only identified himself as Mr Dube said they doubted that justice is going to prevail.

"We even doubt that we are going to get justice. The driver of the Honda Fit was drunk and having him released before going to court is confusing to us", said Mr Dube.

Mr Tennson Dube of Cowdray Park Suburb, who witnessed the incident, said the driver of the Honda Fit was visibly drunk.

"When I tried to rescue him after his car had overturned, I saw beer oozing from his car. He was very drunk and I think that is why he lost control because the road was very clear", he said. Narrating her ordeal, Charmaine Dube (20) who survived the accident also said there was no other traffic and the road was clear.

"I don't remember what actually happened but I only know that the road was clear and there was no on-coming traffic that the driver might have been avoiding", said Charmaine.

A relative said the family was failing to cope with the double tragedy.

"We are in a very difficult situation. We still cannot believe that we lost two children at once," said the relative who preferred anonymity. The family appealed for help so that Charmaine gets professional counselling as she was still traumatised.

"We appeal for help so that the girl gets counselling. As you can see she is still in a state of shock", said Mrs Precious Ndlovu. Sibonelo and Inothando will be buried today in Kezi.

Bulawayo police spokesman Inspector Abednico Ncube refuted the claims of impropriety saying the driver will appear in court soon facing a charge of culpable homicide.

"There is a procedure to be followed. The man was indeed arrested but arresting is not putting chains on a person. You advise the person. Right now he is facing a charge of culpable homicide. He is going to appear in court once all the procedures have been followed", he said.

Insp Ncube also said that most people now drive under the influence of alcohol on weekends.  

"We are concerned about people speeding. We have also realised that on weekends most people drive under the influence of alcohol. So, our call is still don't drink and drive, avoid speeding, consider life and negotiate our roads properly. As you are driving into town remember that there are people you are going to meet either crossing or walking along the road", he said.

The accident happened at the backdrop of yet another where a driver and passenger died along Luveve road when their speeding vehicle hit two pedestrians before ramming into a tree last week.


Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Most Popular In 7 Days