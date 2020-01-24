Bulawayo supply dams only 34% full

Latest News Editor's Choice


by Staff reporter
BULAWAYO Mayor Councillor Solomon Mguni yesterday said the overall capacity in the city's supply dams is sitting slightly above 34 percent and urged residents to continue using the available water sparingly.  

Speaking during a day of prayer and thanksgiving at the Large City Hall, Cllr Mguni called for prayers for rains to boost the dams' levels.

BCC recently indicated that it may be forced to decommission Lower Ncema Dam in the next three weeks if the water body does not receive significant inflows.

Last year, the city council decommissioned two of its main supply dams, Umzingwane and Upper Ncema. Cllr Mguni said the city has been experiencing water supply challenges since last year owing to a number of issues, among them reduced rainfall.  

"The city of Bulawayo is meeting to pray when our overall dam levels are at 34, 75 percent. At the moment the local authority has already decommissioned two dams that is Umzingwane Dam and Upper Ncema. The other dam levels are as follows: Insiza Dam 37,71 percent, Inyankuni 51,72 percent, Lower Ncema 18,75 percent and Mtshabezi Dam 58,93 percent," said Cllr Mguni.

He urged Bulawayo residents to work closely with the city council in conserving the little water available as the city remains hopeful of heavy rains.

Cllr Mguni assured residents that the local authority continues to strive for improved service delivery.

"As Bulawayo we are dedicating this prayer meeting to God who is faithful from generation to generation. I am also grateful that the body of Christ in the city continues to unite as we gather together to pray for our beautiful city, its leadership and prosperity. BCC remains committed to improving service delivery for the development of the City of Kings. With your continued support we will attain our vision of being a smart and transformative city by the year 2024," he said. 


Source - chronicle

