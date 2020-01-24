Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Married 'hooker rapist' seeks bail at High Court

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A MARRIED Bulawayo man who allegedly tricked a prostitute into accompanying him to his purported younger brother's house before allegedly raping and robbing her of a cellphone at knifepoint has approached the High Court seeking bail pending trial.

Desire Siaponeka (29) of Thorngrove suburb allegedly raped the complainant on January 19 at around 9.20PM near Kukura Kurerwa Garage in Thorngrove.

Siaponeka, through his lawyers Kwande Legal Practitioners, filed an application for bail pending trial at the Bulawayo High Court citing the State as a respondent.

In his bail statement, Siaponeka is denying the charge, arguing that the complainant is a hooker whom he met at a local night club looking for clients.

"I met the complainant at a local night club where she was touting for clients. We agreed to spend the whole night and she charged me US$10, which I paid and we then agreed that we would go to a friend's place at the ZRP Ross Camp compound," he said.

Siaponeka said on arrival at the Ross Camp Police Station compound, they found the gate closed during which he asked the complainant to refund him.

"When I demanded to be refunded my US$10, the complainant refused to give me the money and a dispute ensued. The complainant ran away and went to the police station where she fabricated the charges against me as a way of trying to fix me," he said.

Siaponeka said there were no compelling reasons warranting his continued detention pending trial, arguing that he was innocent until proven guilty.  He said his release on bail will not prejudice the administration of justice.

Siaponeka said although he is facing a serious charge, he had no intention of absconding trial.

"The circumstances under which the crime was allegedly committed make an inducement to abscond minimal. The complainant is a commercial sex worker whose job is to make money at all cost and she is the sole witness in this matter," said Siaponeka.

He offered to pay $200 bail and to report once every fortnight at Mzilikazi Police Station as part of the bail conditions. Siaponeka also offered to reside at his given address and not interfere with State witnesses until the matter is finalised.

The investigating officer, Constable Sitshengisiwe Ndlovu, in her affidavit, is opposing bail, arguing that Siaponeka was likely to abscond if released on bail due to the gravity of the offences committed.  

The State is yet to respond to the application.

According to court papers, it was stated that January 19 at around 9.20PM, the complainant was at a local night club where she had an appointment with her boyfriend when she was approached by Siaponeka.

He asked how much she was charging for her services, and the complainant told him that it was $150 per night.

Siaponeka offered to pay US$10 and the two agreed to spend the night together.

Siaponeka told the complainant that he was a police officer staying at the ZRP Ross Camp compound and they left the pub purportedly heading to his residence. When they arrived near the main gate at the ZRP Ross Camp, Siaponeka told the complainant that police manning the entrance would not allow them to access the premises since he had no gate pass.

He then led the complainant to another gate adjacent Zupco Depot.

However, when they arrived at the gate, Siaponeka shifted goal posts and asked the complainant to accompany him to his younger brother's place in Thorngrove under the guise that he wanted to collect his laptop. On their way, soon after reaching a bushy area, Siaponeka allegedly produced a knife and demanded a cellphone from the complainant. He then ordered the woman to lower her pair of jeans and she complied out of fear. Siaponeka allegedly ordered the complainant to bend before raping her without protection.

After committing the alleged offence, Siaponeka fled from the scene. A report was made to the police leading the accused person's arrest.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Dethroned Nhlanhla Ndiweni off to UK

1 hr ago | 287 Views

'Zimbabwe Supreme Court ruling theft by conversion'

1 hr ago | 101 Views

Mealie meal shortages persist

1 hr ago | 97 Views

Machete gangs go underground

1 hr ago | 116 Views

Army looks for bombs at Zanu-PF HQ

1 hr ago | 369 Views

Top Zanu-PF official grabs' mine

1 hr ago | 98 Views

Man rapes minor, bribes her with sweet reeds

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF bigwigs' investigation grows old

1 hr ago | 131 Views

Donald Trump cranks up heat on Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 455 Views

'Zimbabwe among top five remittance destinations'

1 hr ago | 63 Views

Mnangagwa's guards arrested

1 hr ago | 450 Views

US, Sadc meet over Zimbabwe mess

1 hr ago | 416 Views

Chiwenga goes after Judge President Chiweshe

1 hr ago | 502 Views

Jobseekers robber arrested

1 hr ago | 200 Views

Man threatens mum with machete

1 hr ago | 116 Views

Woman ropes in gang for knife attack on ex-boyfriend

1 hr ago | 156 Views

Minor made to pay $2,50 debt with sex

1 hr ago | 234 Views

Armed robbers snatch US$180 000

1 hr ago | 196 Views

CSC-Boustead Beef dismisses social media jobs message

1 hr ago | 61 Views

Bulawayo supply dams only 34% full

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Chiwenga raises complaint against Judge President

1 hr ago | 83 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF not offering Presidential scholarships

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Family of girls runover by Honda Fit demand driver's arrest

1 hr ago | 84 Views

Armed robbers target hitch-hikers

1 hr ago | 71 Views

'No Coronavirus threat in Zimbabwe'

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Businesses to pay tax in forex

1 hr ago | 85 Views

Absentee trio back at Bosso

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Bosso's British coah in permit woes

1 hr ago | 58 Views

Security guard killed in robbery

1 hr ago | 97 Views

Zanu-PF to summon ministers

1 hr ago | 75 Views

Chiyangwa to handpick new AAG executive

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Antipas set to be named Warriors coach

1 hr ago | 56 Views

Police intensify raids on illegal miners

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Senior doctors back at work

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Machete gang robs business centre

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Zimbabwe urged to strengthen graft investigation tactics

2 hrs ago | 16 Views

Government, civil servants strike pay deal

2 hrs ago | 199 Views

Zanu-PF MP arrested

2 hrs ago | 196 Views

Joshua Nkomo's properties exempted from paying rates

2 hrs ago | 172 Views

Zimbabwe eyes Plate League gong

12 hrs ago | 461 Views

The dictators club at it again (SDAC)

12 hrs ago | 2092 Views

63 illegal miners arrested in Bindura

16 hrs ago | 1722 Views

Breaking: Mnangagwa's wife robbed

17 hrs ago | 15831 Views

WALPE challenges ZRP's ban of electoral reforms march

19 hrs ago | 1205 Views

MDC is not a problem in Zim but Zanu PF is- Analyst

19 hrs ago | 2124 Views

US Ambassador to Botswana defends sanctions against Zimbabwe

19 hrs ago | 3425 Views

Current NBA stars with African Heritage

19 hrs ago | 907 Views

Mnangagwa to increase anti-corruption officers' salaries

20 hrs ago | 1471 Views

Govt bans sending away of pupils over fees

20 hrs ago | 1101 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days