Woman ropes in gang for knife attack on ex-boyfriend

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A WOMAN from Bulawayo has appeared in court for allegedly ganging up with unidentified accomplices and attacking her ex-boyfriend with knives and sharp objects until he lost consciousness.

Beatrice Hlabangana (30) of Old Pumula  suburb and her accomplices who are still at large, armed themselves with logs, knives  and other unknown sharp objects and attacked Mr Nhlanhla Moyo (45) of the same suburb.

Mr Moyo's attackers accused him of burning Hlabangana's house but the number of her accomplices who are on the run was not mentioned in court.

Hlabangana was not asked to plead to assault charges when she appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Ms Gladmore Mushove.

She was remanded in custody to February 11 this year. Prosecuting, Mr Steward Madzore said on Saturday last week at around 10PM, Mr Moyo was at his house when he was approached by Hlabangana and her accomplices.

"The accused person and her accomplices who were armed with logs, knives and unknown sharp objects assaulted the complainant several times all over the body.

"They accused him of setting the accused person's house on fire," he said.

Mr Moyo allegedly lost consciousness and regained it while admitted to Mpilo Central Hospital. He sustained three deep cuts on the back, a cut on the head and the chest. The matter was reported to the police leading to Hlabangana's arrest.

Source - chronicle

