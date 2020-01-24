Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Jobseekers robber arrested

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
TWO men from Bulawayo have been arrested for offering fake employment opportunities to desperate job seekers before robbing them of their money.

Samuel Mpofu (39) of Matsheumhlope suburb and his accomplice who is still at large allegedly robbed Ms Priscilla Mahweta of $500 after promising her a job at World Vision.

Mpofu pleaded guilty to fraud when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Lizwe Jamela.

 He was remanded in custody to tomorrow for sentencing. Prosecuting, Mr Lynia Hwicho said on January 25, Mpofu connived with his accomplice to dupe Ms Mahweta.

"At around 2PM at 9th Avenue and Herbert Chitepo Street, the complainant was approached by the accused persons who told her that there was a job vacancy at World Vision. She was ordered to put her money in an envelope amounting to $500 for safe keeping," said Ms Hwicho.  

One of the accused persons then came and sealed and signed the envelope.

In the process, he switched envelopes and gave Ms Mahweta one that contained old Zimbabwean dollars.

Source - chronicle

