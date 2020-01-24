Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF bigwigs' investigation grows old

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A Zanu-PF commission of inquiry set up by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in August last year to investigate bigwigs accused of corruption by the party's youth league has not met since then to deal with the matter.

In 2019, President Emmerson Mnangagwa promised to set up a Commission of Inquiry to investigate allegations of corruption raised against senior party and government officials by the Zanu-PF youth league this week.

Party spokesperson Simon Khaya-Moyo told journalists at a media briefing after breaking away from one of the longest politburo meetings since Mnangagwa took over nearly two years ago that the Mnangagwa administration had declared zero tolerance towards graft.

"The President in view of this development will constitute a commission of inquiry to investigate the allegations presented by the youth league. This was unanimously endorsed by the politburo," he said.

Zanu-PF youth league deputy secretary Lewis Matutu led his executive into naming and shaming as part of what he called was a crusade to cleanse the party of corrupt elements.

The youth league accused party secretary for administration Obert Mpofu, Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor John Mangudya, Cabinet Minister Priscah Mupfumira and Joram Gumbo, controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo, among others, as the brains behind the chaos in the economy especially spiralling foreign currency parallel market rates.

However, in a surprise move, Khaya-Moyo also indicated that the politburo had asked the youth league leader, Matutu to apologise despite the ruling party's administrative body having endorsed Mnangagwa's call for an inquiry.

"The politburo cautioned the youths to follow the party procedure and nobody is above the law. The youths also apologised to politburo for making such allegations," said Khaya-Moyo

He added: "The press statement by the national executive of the youth league issued at a press conference on Monday was debated extensively. The debate centred mainly on corruption. Several members of the politburo made their observations and contributions. Whilst the youth may not have followed procedure in issuing the statement, there was urgent need to pronounce at all levels zero tolerance to corruption."

The meeting was still underway by 7pm Wednesday.

Source - Dailynews

