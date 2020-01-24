Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Top Zanu-PF official grabs' mine

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Three Kadoma gold miners have dragged a top Zanu-PF official and former Mbizo constituency MP Vongaishe Mupereri to the High Court after he allegedly grabbed their mine.

Calvin and Estearn Mutema and Gift Chakupa are seeking an interdict against Mupereri and his co-defendant Gladys Chivere.
More to follow......

Source - Dailynews

