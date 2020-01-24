News / National
Top Zanu-PF official grabs' mine
Three Kadoma gold miners have dragged a top Zanu-PF official and former Mbizo constituency MP Vongaishe Mupereri to the High Court after he allegedly grabbed their mine.
Calvin and Estearn Mutema and Gift Chakupa are seeking an interdict against Mupereri and his co-defendant Gladys Chivere.
More to follow......
