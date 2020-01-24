Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Zimbabwe Supreme Court ruling theft by conversion'

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
ADVOCACY group, the Sadc Tribunal Rights Watch (STRW) has called the recent Supreme Court ruling allowing for the settling of US debts incurred before February 22, 2019 in the local currency, theft.

The Supreme Court judgment, handed down on 20 January 2020, gives anyone who owes US dollars prior to February 22, 2019, the authority to settle the debt at a 1:1 parity in Zimbabwe dollars.

"Supreme Court debt judgment is theft by conversion… This judgment, handed down on 20 January 2020, gives anyone who owes US dollars prior to February 2019, the authority to effectively pay 5 US cents for every dollar they owe. This, unequivocally, is theft by conversion," STRW, in a statement said.

"The Zimbabwe dollar has on average been trading at US$1:ZW$16 on the Interbank market and over 1:20 on the parallel market. Consequently, creditors will be getting ZW dollars that are far weaker than they were in February 2019."

STRW's spokesperson, Ben Freeth said with this ruling farmers and others, who had prior payment agreements which government had failed to settle, would now receive those payments at a 95% discounted amount.

"The amount that they receive will diminish even further as the controversial ZW dollar continues to lose value," he explained.

Freeth said that the organisation was also extremely worried about the continuing failure of the Zimbabwe government to resolve the land issue by re-establishing the rule of law and individual property rights.

"To date, less than one percent of the compensation bill has been settled," he said.

Freeth was referring to the compensation meant for white farmers who lost their land during the land reform programme in 2000 that saw government forcibly take land to redistribute to blacks.

However, the redistribution of the land has largely been done to senior government officials and members of the ruling party, Zanu-PF.

For example, in an interview published by our sister paper, Zimbabwe Independent, dated May 20, 2019 according to the Commercial Farmers' Union, full compensation to white farmers would cost the government US$10 billion.

But, through this Supreme Court ruling, this US$10 billion can now be settled with US$562,74 million eroding the value by nearly 18 times.

STRW said government needed to respect the rule of law as per the Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Recovery Act (Zidera) and compensate farmers fairly according to the Sadc Tribunal judgments, the rule of law and international precedents, guidelines and norms.

"In the event that the Zimbabwe government cannot find the tens of billions of dollars of compensation required, Sadc Tribunal Rights Watch calls on the government to restore private property rights and the land market.," STRW said.

"This will resurrect billions of dollars of dead capital and give commercial farmers the wherewithal to invest — with full individual property rights — so that food production, employment and forex generation can once again take place in Zimbabwe."

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Dethroned Nhlanhla Ndiweni off to UK

1 hr ago | 582 Views

Mealie meal shortages persist

1 hr ago | 192 Views

Machete gangs go underground

1 hr ago | 271 Views

Army looks for bombs at Zanu-PF HQ

2 hrs ago | 634 Views

Top Zanu-PF official grabs' mine

2 hrs ago | 189 Views

Man rapes minor, bribes her with sweet reeds

2 hrs ago | 173 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF bigwigs' investigation grows old

2 hrs ago | 207 Views

Donald Trump cranks up heat on Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 768 Views

'Zimbabwe among top five remittance destinations'

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

Mnangagwa's guards arrested

2 hrs ago | 605 Views

US, Sadc meet over Zimbabwe mess

2 hrs ago | 536 Views

Chiwenga goes after Judge President Chiweshe

2 hrs ago | 618 Views

Jobseekers robber arrested

2 hrs ago | 240 Views

Man threatens mum with machete

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

Woman ropes in gang for knife attack on ex-boyfriend

2 hrs ago | 188 Views

Married 'hooker rapist' seeks bail at High Court

2 hrs ago | 202 Views

Minor made to pay $2,50 debt with sex

2 hrs ago | 295 Views

Armed robbers snatch US$180 000

2 hrs ago | 256 Views

CSC-Boustead Beef dismisses social media jobs message

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Bulawayo supply dams only 34% full

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Chiwenga raises complaint against Judge President

2 hrs ago | 123 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF not offering Presidential scholarships

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Family of girls runover by Honda Fit demand driver's arrest

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

Armed robbers target hitch-hikers

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

'No Coronavirus threat in Zimbabwe'

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Businesses to pay tax in forex

2 hrs ago | 111 Views

Absentee trio back at Bosso

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Bosso's British coah in permit woes

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Security guard killed in robbery

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

Zanu-PF to summon ministers

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Chiyangwa to handpick new AAG executive

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Antipas set to be named Warriors coach

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Police intensify raids on illegal miners

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Senior doctors back at work

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Machete gang robs business centre

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Zimbabwe urged to strengthen graft investigation tactics

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Government, civil servants strike pay deal

2 hrs ago | 243 Views

Zanu-PF MP arrested

2 hrs ago | 218 Views

Joshua Nkomo's properties exempted from paying rates

2 hrs ago | 195 Views

Zimbabwe eyes Plate League gong

12 hrs ago | 465 Views

The dictators club at it again (SDAC)

12 hrs ago | 2119 Views

63 illegal miners arrested in Bindura

16 hrs ago | 1754 Views

Breaking: Mnangagwa's wife robbed

17 hrs ago | 16150 Views

WALPE challenges ZRP's ban of electoral reforms march

20 hrs ago | 1207 Views

MDC is not a problem in Zim but Zanu PF is- Analyst

20 hrs ago | 2134 Views

US Ambassador to Botswana defends sanctions against Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 3461 Views

Current NBA stars with African Heritage

20 hrs ago | 915 Views

Mnangagwa to increase anti-corruption officers' salaries

20 hrs ago | 1479 Views

Govt bans sending away of pupils over fees

20 hrs ago | 1106 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days