Bulawayo water situation critical

by Staff reporter
CITY of Bulawayo's water situation is set to worsen with the looming decommissioning of the Lower Ncema Dam which is now at 18,75% of its holding capacity, leaving residents who are enduring 96-hour rationing regime weekly in a dire situation.

Upper Ncema and Umzingwane dams have since been decommissioned.

Speaking at a prayer meeting organised by the city council yesterday, mayor Solomon Mguni said erratic rain has dealt Bulawayo a major blow as its supply dams were running out of water.

"At the moment we have decommissioned two dams; that is Umzingwane and Upper Ncema. The other dam levels are as follows: Insiza is sitting at 37,71%, Inyankuni at 51,72%, Lower Ncema at 18,75%, Mtshabezi at 58,93%," he said.

"May we continue to be good stewards and conserve the little water that we currently have. As mere mortals on our own we cannot cause the rain to fall, but all we can do is to ask for the rains through prayer."

Bulawayo Metropolitan Affairs minister Judith Ncube, legislators, various church leaders and residents attended the prayer session.

Source - dailynews

