Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Ziga Clan' members still on the run after murdering cop

by Staff reporter
30 secs ago | Views
Kadoma: Police here have launched a manhunt for five suspected members of the notorious machete wielding gang called the ‘Ziga clan' who are on their wanted persons' list for murder, robbery and assault charges.

The gang members are prime suspects in the murder of a police officer, Constable Wonder Hokoyo.

Constable Hokoyo was murdered on 28 December at Goodhope mine in Battlefields Kadoma. Government has stepped up efforts to thwart crimes perpetrated by machete gangs in gold rich belts.

Speaking to The Herald on Wendesday, Officer in charge Kadoma Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Detective Chief Inspector Augustine Nhete appealed to the members of the public to assist with information on the whereabouts of the suspects.

"The following machete wielding gang members of the ‘ZIGA clan' are at large and are wanted by the Criminal Investigations Department in Kadoma. The five are Vusa Tshuma, Givemore Tshuma, Anywhere Nkomeni who is commonly known as Dhinde, and Talent who is also known as Kwadez," he said.

"They are prime suspects on the murder of Constable Wonder Hokoyo who was attacked and murdered by machete gang members in December last year at Brompton, Goodhope mine in Kadoma and are also on CID Kadoma's wanted list for robbery with other weapons and assault cases.

"Anyone with information on their whereabouts or their last known address should avail it at CID Kadoma through our communications department or call our hotline on 068-2122427 as soon as possible.

"We call on the public to assist us by availing useful information that can assist us in the investigations of all machete related crimes," Detective Chief Inspector Nhete.

Officer Commanding CID Kadoma, Manyame and Chegutu districts Chief Superintendent Obert Ngirazi said police will hunt down all machete gangs.

"Police are on high alert and we would like to tell the members of the machete wielding gangs that their days are numbered. We will not hesitate to arrest and bring the culprits to book," he said.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Bulawayo water situation critical

1 min ago | 1 Views

Harare to increase water tariffs every 3 months

2 mins ago | 1 Views

WEPEP project launched towards women's active and full participation in electoral processes

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Passport backlog to be cleared this year, says Kazembe Kazembe

2 hrs ago | 319 Views

Currency woes choke telcos amid static tariffs

2 hrs ago | 227 Views

Top binary trading strategies to improve performance

3 hrs ago | 264 Views

Dethroned Nhlanhla Ndiweni off to UK

7 hrs ago | 4656 Views

'Zimbabwe Supreme Court ruling theft by conversion'

7 hrs ago | 1534 Views

Mealie meal shortages persist

7 hrs ago | 1433 Views

Machete gangs go underground

7 hrs ago | 2557 Views

Army looks for bombs at Zanu-PF HQ

7 hrs ago | 4656 Views

Top Zanu-PF official grabs' mine

7 hrs ago | 1402 Views

Man rapes minor, bribes her with sweet reeds

7 hrs ago | 1205 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF bigwigs' investigation grows old

7 hrs ago | 1609 Views

Donald Trump cranks up heat on Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 5062 Views

'Zimbabwe among top five remittance destinations'

7 hrs ago | 644 Views

Mnangagwa's guards arrested

7 hrs ago | 2251 Views

US, Sadc meet over Zimbabwe mess

7 hrs ago | 1800 Views

Chiwenga goes after Judge President Chiweshe

7 hrs ago | 1994 Views

Jobseekers robber arrested

7 hrs ago | 673 Views

Man threatens mum with machete

7 hrs ago | 494 Views

Woman ropes in gang for knife attack on ex-boyfriend

7 hrs ago | 600 Views

Married 'hooker rapist' seeks bail at High Court

7 hrs ago | 598 Views

Minor made to pay $2,50 debt with sex

7 hrs ago | 906 Views

Armed robbers snatch US$180 000

7 hrs ago | 891 Views

CSC-Boustead Beef dismisses social media jobs message

7 hrs ago | 364 Views

Bulawayo supply dams only 34% full

7 hrs ago | 220 Views

Chiwenga raises complaint against Judge President

7 hrs ago | 446 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF not offering Presidential scholarships

7 hrs ago | 248 Views

Family of girls runover by Honda Fit demand driver's arrest

7 hrs ago | 676 Views

Armed robbers target hitch-hikers

7 hrs ago | 356 Views

'No Coronavirus threat in Zimbabwe'

7 hrs ago | 147 Views

Businesses to pay tax in forex

7 hrs ago | 426 Views

Absentee trio back at Bosso

7 hrs ago | 138 Views

Bosso's British coah in permit woes

7 hrs ago | 299 Views

Security guard killed in robbery

8 hrs ago | 420 Views

Zanu-PF to summon ministers

8 hrs ago | 353 Views

Chiyangwa to handpick new AAG executive

8 hrs ago | 189 Views

Antipas set to be named Warriors coach

8 hrs ago | 327 Views

Police intensify raids on illegal miners

8 hrs ago | 77 Views

Senior doctors back at work

8 hrs ago | 183 Views

Machete gang robs business centre

8 hrs ago | 212 Views

Zimbabwe urged to strengthen graft investigation tactics

8 hrs ago | 59 Views

Government, civil servants strike pay deal

8 hrs ago | 691 Views

Zanu-PF MP arrested

8 hrs ago | 442 Views

Joshua Nkomo's properties exempted from paying rates

8 hrs ago | 471 Views

Zimbabwe eyes Plate League gong

18 hrs ago | 483 Views

The dictators club at it again (SDAC)

18 hrs ago | 2333 Views

63 illegal miners arrested in Bindura

22 hrs ago | 1982 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days