Parliament postpones Chamisa MPs hearings

by Staff reporter
10 secs ago | Views
PARLIAMENT has postponed this week's planned MDC MPs disciplinary hearings on charges of refusing to recognise President Emmerson Mnangagwa's legitimacy. The hearings were moved to next week when the House reconvenes.

National Assembly Speaker Jacob Mudenda set up a privileges committee last year to investigate a possible case of contempt of Parliament by opposition legislators for disrespecting Mnangagwa by either walking out or refusing to stand each time the president comes to the House.

Chairperson of the eight-member privileges committee Jonathan Samukange told the Daily News this week that they were forced to postpone the hearings after failing to locate the opposition MPs.

"The secretariat of the privileges committee could not get in touch with the opposition MPs when we wanted to call them for disciplinary hearings since we concluded our investigations. We realised the addresses they gave to Parliament could be fake so we decided that when the House is back next week, we commence the hearings," Samukange said.

But MDC MP for Mutare Central Innocent Gonese dismissed the allegations as baseless.

"What we did was to reject the procedure that the committee used to call us because they sent us text messages and we instructed our lawyer, Alec Muchadehama, to write to the chairperson to inform him that we would not attend under the circumstances," Gonese said.

Source - dailynews

