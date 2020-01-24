Latest News Editor's Choice


Traffic cop trapped receiving $150 bribe

by Staff reporter
A TRAFFIC cop attached to Southerton Police Station in Harare appeared in court this week after she was entrapped while receiving a US$150 bribe.

Definate Mutonya, 27, was charged with criminal abuse of duty and was released on $500 bail.

As part of the bail conditions, she was ordered to continue residing at her current home and not interfere with witnesses. The matter was remanded to February 25.

Prosecutor Sabastian Mutizirwa alleged that on January 25, Nobert Chikumbo was driving his car, a Toyota Allion, along Aspindale Road towards Warren Park. As he was passing the Grain Marketing Board premises, he was signalled to stop by Southerton traffic police details.

When Chikumbo stopped his car, he was approached by Mutonya who requested to see his driver's licence, but he told her that he had left it at home. It was alleged that Mutonya then got into the car and ordered Chikumbo to drive to Southerton Police Station, saying he was under arrest.

When they got there, Mutonya demanded a US$200 bribe and was given US$30 but insisted on being paid the balance.

Mutonya suggested that Chikumbo contact his relatives for the balance. He then alerted police about the transaction and a trap was set.

He then told Mutonya that he would be getting the money in town and drove to the place where the trap would be executed.

Detectives at the scene allegedly saw Mutonya receiving US$150 and returning the US$30 that she had collected earlier.

The court heard that detectives immediately arrested her and recovered the money.

