Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

US ambassador to Botswana exposed over lies on Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
25 secs ago | Views
SADC executive secretary Dr Stergomena Lawrence Tax has exposed United States ambassador to Botswana Craig Lewis Cloud's lies that failed economic policies and corruption has destroyed Zimbabwe's economy.

United States Ambassador to Botswana Craig Lewis Cloud

Ambassador Cloud met Dr Tax at the regional body's headquarters in Gaborone, Botswana yesterday and the US embassy in Botswana later tweeted: "Ambassador Cloud and @DrTax also discussed how failed economic policies and corruption have created the current economic crisis in Zimbabwe. #ItsNotSanctions."

Responding to the tweet, Dr Tax said no such thing was discussed adding that it could be the US embassy's position but not that of Sadc.

"This was not part of what was discussed. Might be the position of the embassy, but definitely not Sadc's position," said Dr Tax.



Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Traffic cop trapped receiving $150 bribe

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Mnangagwa's graft commission yet to meet

4 mins ago | 4 Views

Parliament postpones Chamisa MPs hearings

4 mins ago | 6 Views

Marry seeks ruling enforcement against Chiwenga

5 mins ago | 10 Views

'Ziga Clan' members still on the run after murdering cop

6 mins ago | 6 Views

Bulawayo water situation critical

6 mins ago | 4 Views

Harare to increase water tariffs every 3 months

7 mins ago | 5 Views

WEPEP project launched towards women's active and full participation in electoral processes

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

Passport backlog to be cleared this year, says Kazembe Kazembe

2 hrs ago | 336 Views

Currency woes choke telcos amid static tariffs

2 hrs ago | 237 Views

Top binary trading strategies to improve performance

3 hrs ago | 268 Views

Dethroned Nhlanhla Ndiweni off to UK

7 hrs ago | 4688 Views

'Zimbabwe Supreme Court ruling theft by conversion'

7 hrs ago | 1550 Views

Mealie meal shortages persist

7 hrs ago | 1448 Views

Machete gangs go underground

7 hrs ago | 2571 Views

Army looks for bombs at Zanu-PF HQ

7 hrs ago | 4678 Views

Top Zanu-PF official grabs' mine

7 hrs ago | 1407 Views

Man rapes minor, bribes her with sweet reeds

7 hrs ago | 1210 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF bigwigs' investigation grows old

7 hrs ago | 1635 Views

Donald Trump cranks up heat on Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 5118 Views

'Zimbabwe among top five remittance destinations'

7 hrs ago | 653 Views

Mnangagwa's guards arrested

7 hrs ago | 2274 Views

US, Sadc meet over Zimbabwe mess

7 hrs ago | 1811 Views

Chiwenga goes after Judge President Chiweshe

7 hrs ago | 2005 Views

Jobseekers robber arrested

7 hrs ago | 676 Views

Man threatens mum with machete

7 hrs ago | 497 Views

Woman ropes in gang for knife attack on ex-boyfriend

7 hrs ago | 607 Views

Married 'hooker rapist' seeks bail at High Court

7 hrs ago | 599 Views

Minor made to pay $2,50 debt with sex

7 hrs ago | 914 Views

Armed robbers snatch US$180 000

7 hrs ago | 893 Views

CSC-Boustead Beef dismisses social media jobs message

8 hrs ago | 366 Views

Bulawayo supply dams only 34% full

8 hrs ago | 220 Views

Chiwenga raises complaint against Judge President

8 hrs ago | 448 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF not offering Presidential scholarships

8 hrs ago | 249 Views

Family of girls runover by Honda Fit demand driver's arrest

8 hrs ago | 682 Views

Armed robbers target hitch-hikers

8 hrs ago | 356 Views

'No Coronavirus threat in Zimbabwe'

8 hrs ago | 148 Views

Businesses to pay tax in forex

8 hrs ago | 428 Views

Absentee trio back at Bosso

8 hrs ago | 139 Views

Bosso's British coah in permit woes

8 hrs ago | 301 Views

Security guard killed in robbery

8 hrs ago | 423 Views

Zanu-PF to summon ministers

8 hrs ago | 355 Views

Chiyangwa to handpick new AAG executive

8 hrs ago | 191 Views

Antipas set to be named Warriors coach

8 hrs ago | 327 Views

Police intensify raids on illegal miners

8 hrs ago | 77 Views

Senior doctors back at work

8 hrs ago | 185 Views

Machete gang robs business centre

8 hrs ago | 213 Views

Zimbabwe urged to strengthen graft investigation tactics

8 hrs ago | 60 Views

Government, civil servants strike pay deal

8 hrs ago | 697 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days