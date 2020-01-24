Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe appoints Croatian as senior soccer coach

by Staff reporter
ZIFA has announced Croatian Zdravko Logarušić as new Warriors coach.

He will be assisted by Joey Antipas and Lloyd Chitembwe while Tonderai Ndiraya also makes the bench as U23 coach.

Goalkeepers' coach is former Zimbabwe Saints keeper Parnell McKop.

More to follow......

Source - chronicle

