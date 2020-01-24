News / National
Zimbabwe appoints Croatian as senior soccer coach
ZIFA has announced Croatian Zdravko Logarušić as new Warriors coach.
He will be assisted by Joey Antipas and Lloyd Chitembwe while Tonderai Ndiraya also makes the bench as U23 coach.
Goalkeepers' coach is former Zimbabwe Saints keeper Parnell McKop.
More to follow......
Source - chronicle