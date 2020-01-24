Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Gay Zimbabwean teacher flees to US

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
FEARING for his safety after being outed, an educator and novelist flees Zimbabwe to become Harvard Scholar at Risk Educator and novelist Neal Hovelmeier's life changed forever in 2018.

The longtime deputy head of school at St. John's College, a boys' academy in Borrowdale, a suburb of Zimbabwe's capital, Harare, was at his desk on a September afternoon when the email arrived.

It was a short, direct note from a journalist at a local paper who was writing an article about him that would run the following day. "Do you wish to comment?" the reporter asked.

"I was about to be outed in a country that hates homosexuals," said Hovelmeier, the Robert G. James Fellow at the Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study and a Harvard Scholar at Risk. "I knew immediately that this was that awful moment of reckoning and that what had been an intensely personal life for me was going to be made into a public debacle."

Being gay isn't illegal in Zimbabwe, but according to the country's Criminal Law Act, consensual physical conduct between men is punishable with a fine, or up to one year in prison, or both. In addition, the nation's new constitution, approved by parliament in 2013 and signed into law by longtime authoritarian leader Robert Mugabe, bans gay marriage. Mugabe, who was deposed in 2017, once described gay people as being "worse than pigs and dogs."

Discussing the current political climate, Hovelmeier said he is cautiously optimistic that Zimbabwe's new president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, who has been "far more circumspect on issues of LBGTQ rights" and who hasn't politicized homophobia like his predecessor, may be signaling a new direction. Still, the English literature teacher knows his future in the country he loves is far from certain.

It happened fast. After meeting that September day with the head of school and faculty members, and consulting with a lawyer, Hovelmeier was advised to tell the student body he was gay at a general assembly the next morning. School officials planned to simultaneously notify parents by email.

At first, the reaction was overwhelmingly positive, Hovelmeier recalled. Many students stood and cheered as he spoke; others approached him afterward with words of support. For a moment he thought he'd worried for nothing and that his bold move had struck a blow against intolerance. He even hoped he might have inspired others to feel safe and included in their school environment.

He was wrong.

Soon "a small but vocal group of parents," he said, began demanding his dismissal. Hate messages and death threats poured in after his phone number and address were leaked to the press. Facing increasing pressure to step down, and fearing for his safety, Hovelmeier reluctantly resigned. But the pain and the anguish lingered.

"I lost 40 pounds. I couldn't sleep. I couldn't eat. My teeth hurt from grinding them. I was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and severe depression," he said. "I was trying to gather the strength to convey this sense of normality, but privately I was completely shattered."

The love and support of family and friends, and a longtime Harvard initiative offered him support and hope. At the urging of a fellow writer Hovelmeier applied to the University's Scholars at Risk Program. "And to my absolute surprise and wonder," he recalled "I received an email saying that I was being offered a fellowship here at Radcliffe."

A Radcliffe fellow, Hovelmeier is also supported by the Scholars at Risk Program, which is part of an international network of institutions and individuals devoted to protecting scholars and promoting academic freedom.

"That immediately gave me some sort of purpose, something to look forward to - the thought of being able to gather my thoughts and spend some time in what I knew would be a tonic to what had gone on," said Hovelmeier.

Hovelmeier has spent the first months of his fellowship scouring Harvard's libraries, part of a personal and professional quest to better understand homophobia in Africa. He hopes his research will inform both a script he is crafting for a play commissioned by the Fugard Theatre in Cape Town, South Africa, and a new curriculum promoting tolerance that can be implemented in Zimbabwe's schools.

"This work is both for my own knowledge and understanding of why Africa hasn't been able to progress past this issue," he said. "But it's also helping me formulate a framework using the solid background of Harvard's resources to argue for a change in approach, particularly in Zimbabwe.

"I am not going to go into schools and say ‘Every student should accept homosexuality,'" he said. "What is more important is to say that ‘regardless of people's differences and views and opinions we should be engendering a culture that is at least tolerant of other people's ways of life.' And I think that starts with school authorities, making sure that their curriculums and ideologies are always conscious of the passive intolerance that features into much of society."

The potential benefits, he argues, are wide-ranging. "We need to remember there is a more universal social agenda beyond Zimbabwe's borders, and that if we are really going to produce citizens who are global, who can fit in with the world's changing perspectives, especially if we want those students to come back to the country in future and add to its progression and its prosperity, we need to change," he said.

Despite his experience and his desire to help change the narrative around homosexuality in his homeland, Hovelmeier doesn't see himself as a gay activist, and he has no desire to assume such a role. In fact, if he could, he said he would simply turn back time. "I wish this whole thing had never happened and that I could be back just doing what I used to do very well in my own country, believing in a purpose that I felt was genuine."

But he knows he can't change the past; he knows other young people are similarly "trapped in that homophobic environment"; and he knows that if he can prevent what happened to him from happening to anyone else, he has to try. One way forward, he said, is to return to the job he loves in the country he calls home.

"Just to be in the classroom teaching English with the knowledge of who I am, that itself is sufficient enough to actually send a message that the right way forward has been taken," he said. "And I just feel, in principle, I need to fight for the right as a Zimbabwean citizen to get to work and contribute to the country in which I was born. I believe I am a good and principled educator, and my intention has always been to go back and argue for the right to use these abilities once again."

Source - The Harvard Gazette

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Imbokodo Zangempela empowers Zimbabwean women

2 hrs ago | 172 Views

Zimbabwe's poverty datum line rises to $4,188.42 in December

2 hrs ago | 191 Views

Nyarota sues Zimpapers

2 hrs ago | 345 Views

Trump takes aim at Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 2478 Views

Zanu-PF fat cat sweats over reclaimed property

3 hrs ago | 923 Views

Man in court for breaking into ex-wife's home

3 hrs ago | 444 Views

Zimbabwe appoints Croatian as senior soccer coach

3 hrs ago | 470 Views

US ambassador to Botswana exposed over lies on Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 442 Views

Traffic cop trapped receiving $150 bribe

3 hrs ago | 568 Views

Mnangagwa's graft commission yet to meet

3 hrs ago | 106 Views

Parliament postpones Chamisa MPs hearings

3 hrs ago | 127 Views

Marry seeks ruling enforcement against Chiwenga

3 hrs ago | 825 Views

'Ziga Clan' members still on the run after murdering cop

3 hrs ago | 176 Views

Bulawayo water situation critical

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

Harare to increase water tariffs every 3 months

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

WEPEP project launched towards women's active and full participation in electoral processes

5 hrs ago | 122 Views

Passport backlog to be cleared this year, says Kazembe Kazembe

5 hrs ago | 517 Views

Currency woes choke telcos amid static tariffs

5 hrs ago | 350 Views

Top binary trading strategies to improve performance

6 hrs ago | 318 Views

Dethroned Nhlanhla Ndiweni off to UK

10 hrs ago | 5435 Views

'Zimbabwe Supreme Court ruling theft by conversion'

10 hrs ago | 1676 Views

Mealie meal shortages persist

10 hrs ago | 1585 Views

Machete gangs go underground

10 hrs ago | 2928 Views

Army looks for bombs at Zanu-PF HQ

10 hrs ago | 5292 Views

Top Zanu-PF official grabs' mine

10 hrs ago | 1507 Views

Man rapes minor, bribes her with sweet reeds

10 hrs ago | 1308 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF bigwigs' investigation grows old

10 hrs ago | 1984 Views

Donald Trump cranks up heat on Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 5980 Views

'Zimbabwe among top five remittance destinations'

10 hrs ago | 772 Views

Mnangagwa's guards arrested

10 hrs ago | 2489 Views

US, Sadc meet over Zimbabwe mess

10 hrs ago | 1975 Views

Chiwenga goes after Judge President Chiweshe

10 hrs ago | 2175 Views

Jobseekers robber arrested

10 hrs ago | 730 Views

Man threatens mum with machete

10 hrs ago | 557 Views

Woman ropes in gang for knife attack on ex-boyfriend

10 hrs ago | 664 Views

Married 'hooker rapist' seeks bail at High Court

10 hrs ago | 656 Views

Minor made to pay $2,50 debt with sex

10 hrs ago | 1000 Views

Armed robbers snatch US$180 000

10 hrs ago | 979 Views

CSC-Boustead Beef dismisses social media jobs message

10 hrs ago | 408 Views

Bulawayo supply dams only 34% full

10 hrs ago | 241 Views

Chiwenga raises complaint against Judge President

10 hrs ago | 490 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF not offering Presidential scholarships

10 hrs ago | 288 Views

Family of girls runover by Honda Fit demand driver's arrest

10 hrs ago | 754 Views

Armed robbers target hitch-hikers

10 hrs ago | 394 Views

'No Coronavirus threat in Zimbabwe'

10 hrs ago | 156 Views

Businesses to pay tax in forex

10 hrs ago | 465 Views

Absentee trio back at Bosso

10 hrs ago | 160 Views

Bosso's British coah in permit woes

10 hrs ago | 369 Views

Security guard killed in robbery

10 hrs ago | 470 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days