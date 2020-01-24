Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe's poverty datum line rises to $4,188.42 in December

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The average person needed at least US$1.61 per day in order not to be deemed poor in December while an average family of five would require US$8.06 per day in an income of $4 188.42.  The internal poverty line (World Bank) stands at US$1.90 per day while standard for middle income countries is at US$3.20 and US$5.50 for upper middle income countries.
 
According to Zimstat, The TCPL for an average of five persons stood at $4, 188.42 in December 2019. This represents an increase of 14.5% when compared to the November 2019 figure of $3, 656.48 and is in line with the slow-down in the monthly inflation.  It is however estimated that at least 65% of Zimbabwean households have per capita consumption expenditures below the PDL and are vulnerable to multi-dimensional poverty. This comes as households livelihoods have been severely impacted by stagnant wage levels against rising inflation and a general slowdown of economic activity.

The food poverty line (FPL) as at December 2019 stood at $372.58. This means that the minimum needs basket cost that much per person in December 2019. This represents an increase of 13.8% over the November 2019 figure of $327.42. The Food Poverty Line (FPL) for an average of five persons per household in December 2019 was $1, 863.00, up 13.8% when compared to the November 2019 figure of $1, 637.09.  At the national level, poor households spend about 43% of their money on food while nonpoor households 28.4% of their budget on food.  
 
The latest Poverty report from Zimstat, based on the PICES survey shows that inequality in Zimbabwe, as measured by the Gini coefficient which has been declining substantially over time has risen again since 2011/12: from 0.42 to 0.44 at the last survey.
 
The TCPL for an average household in December 2019 ranged from $3, 799 in Mashonaland Central, $4,183.09 in Mashonaland East, $4,201.31 in Harare to $4, 505.00 in Matabeleland North Province. In Zimbabwe, Mash Central has the highest proportion of poor households, (16.1%) followed by Mash East with 14.0% and Matabeleland North at 12.5%.
 
On top of containing the highest proportion of Zimbabwe's rural poor, Mashonaland Central had the highest prevalence of rural poverty; 84.7% of rural households in the province were poor.
 
Matabeleland South Province had the lowest rural poverty prevalence of 68.5%, extreme poverty of 20.7%, poverty gap index of 28.7% and poverty severity index of 14.9%.
 
As an aside: Eradicating poverty was a top priority of Government‘s overall policy objective under ‘Zimbabwe Agenda for Sustainable Socio-Economic Transformation' (Zim Asset), October 2013-December 2018 which was put in motion through the development of the Interim Poverty Reduction Strategy Paper for Zimbabwe (IPRSP): 2016-2018.

Source - finx

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Imbokodo Zangempela empowers Zimbabwean women

40 mins ago | 82 Views

Nyarota sues Zimpapers

1 hr ago | 162 Views

Gay Zimbabwean teacher flees to US

1 hr ago | 222 Views

Trump takes aim at Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 1471 Views

Zanu-PF fat cat sweats over reclaimed property

2 hrs ago | 619 Views

Man in court for breaking into ex-wife's home

2 hrs ago | 294 Views

Zimbabwe appoints Croatian as senior soccer coach

2 hrs ago | 380 Views

US ambassador to Botswana exposed over lies on Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 357 Views

Traffic cop trapped receiving $150 bribe

2 hrs ago | 452 Views

Mnangagwa's graft commission yet to meet

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Parliament postpones Chamisa MPs hearings

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

Marry seeks ruling enforcement against Chiwenga

2 hrs ago | 532 Views

'Ziga Clan' members still on the run after murdering cop

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

Bulawayo water situation critical

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Harare to increase water tariffs every 3 months

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

WEPEP project launched towards women's active and full participation in electoral processes

4 hrs ago | 119 Views

Passport backlog to be cleared this year, says Kazembe Kazembe

4 hrs ago | 490 Views

Currency woes choke telcos amid static tariffs

4 hrs ago | 340 Views

Top binary trading strategies to improve performance

5 hrs ago | 312 Views

Dethroned Nhlanhla Ndiweni off to UK

9 hrs ago | 5222 Views

'Zimbabwe Supreme Court ruling theft by conversion'

9 hrs ago | 1656 Views

Mealie meal shortages persist

9 hrs ago | 1563 Views

Machete gangs go underground

9 hrs ago | 2871 Views

Army looks for bombs at Zanu-PF HQ

9 hrs ago | 5147 Views

Top Zanu-PF official grabs' mine

9 hrs ago | 1486 Views

Man rapes minor, bribes her with sweet reeds

9 hrs ago | 1289 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF bigwigs' investigation grows old

9 hrs ago | 1892 Views

Donald Trump cranks up heat on Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 5775 Views

'Zimbabwe among top five remittance destinations'

9 hrs ago | 753 Views

Mnangagwa's guards arrested

9 hrs ago | 2446 Views

US, Sadc meet over Zimbabwe mess

9 hrs ago | 1931 Views

Chiwenga goes after Judge President Chiweshe

9 hrs ago | 2133 Views

Jobseekers robber arrested

9 hrs ago | 715 Views

Man threatens mum with machete

9 hrs ago | 541 Views

Woman ropes in gang for knife attack on ex-boyfriend

9 hrs ago | 647 Views

Married 'hooker rapist' seeks bail at High Court

9 hrs ago | 638 Views

Minor made to pay $2,50 debt with sex

9 hrs ago | 972 Views

Armed robbers snatch US$180 000

9 hrs ago | 950 Views

CSC-Boustead Beef dismisses social media jobs message

9 hrs ago | 396 Views

Bulawayo supply dams only 34% full

9 hrs ago | 236 Views

Chiwenga raises complaint against Judge President

9 hrs ago | 477 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF not offering Presidential scholarships

9 hrs ago | 280 Views

Family of girls runover by Honda Fit demand driver's arrest

9 hrs ago | 739 Views

Armed robbers target hitch-hikers

9 hrs ago | 385 Views

'No Coronavirus threat in Zimbabwe'

9 hrs ago | 156 Views

Businesses to pay tax in forex

9 hrs ago | 456 Views

Absentee trio back at Bosso

9 hrs ago | 149 Views

Bosso's British coah in permit woes

10 hrs ago | 345 Views

Security guard killed in robbery

10 hrs ago | 461 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days