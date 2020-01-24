Zimbabwe's poverty datum line rises to $4,188.42 in December

News / National

by Staff reporter

The average person needed at least US$1.61 per day in order not to be deemed poor in December while an average family of five would require US$8.06 per day in an income of $4 188.42. The internal poverty line (World Bank) stands at US$1.90 per day while standard for middle income countries is at US$3.20 and US$5.50 for upper middle income countries.According to Zimstat, The TCPL for an average of five persons stood at $4, 188.42 in December 2019. This represents an increase of 14.5% when compared to the November 2019 figure of $3, 656.48 and is in line with the slow-down in the monthly inflation. It is however estimated that at least 65% of Zimbabwean households have per capita consumption expenditures below the PDL and are vulnerable to multi-dimensional poverty. This comes as households livelihoods have been severely impacted by stagnant wage levels against rising inflation and a general slowdown of economic activity.The food poverty line (FPL) as at December 2019 stood at $372.58. This means that the minimum needs basket cost that much per person in December 2019. This represents an increase of 13.8% over the November 2019 figure of $327.42. The Food Poverty Line (FPL) for an average of five persons per household in December 2019 was $1, 863.00, up 13.8% when compared to the November 2019 figure of $1, 637.09. At the national level, poor households spend about 43% of their money on food while nonpoor households 28.4% of their budget on food.The latest Poverty report from Zimstat, based on the PICES survey shows that inequality in Zimbabwe, as measured by the Gini coefficient which has been declining substantially over time has risen again since 2011/12: from 0.42 to 0.44 at the last survey.The TCPL for an average household in December 2019 ranged from $3, 799 in Mashonaland Central, $4,183.09 in Mashonaland East, $4,201.31 in Harare to $4, 505.00 in Matabeleland North Province. In Zimbabwe, Mash Central has the highest proportion of poor households, (16.1%) followed by Mash East with 14.0% and Matabeleland North at 12.5%.On top of containing the highest proportion of Zimbabwe's rural poor, Mashonaland Central had the highest prevalence of rural poverty; 84.7% of rural households in the province were poor.Matabeleland South Province had the lowest rural poverty prevalence of 68.5%, extreme poverty of 20.7%, poverty gap index of 28.7% and poverty severity index of 14.9%.As an aside: Eradicating poverty was a top priority of Government‘s overall policy objective under ‘Zimbabwe Agenda for Sustainable Socio-Economic Transformation' (Zim Asset), October 2013-December 2018 which was put in motion through the development of the Interim Poverty Reduction Strategy Paper for Zimbabwe (IPRSP): 2016-2018.