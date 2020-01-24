Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

‘Mbeki mediation needed now more than ever,’ says Chamisa

by Staff Reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The mediation by former South African President Thabo Mbeki on the political stand off between Zanu-PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa and MDC president Nelson Chamisa is urgently needed to bring to an end to the deepening economic crisis in Zimbabwe.


Zimbabwe is facing an economic collapse that has partly been blamed on the controversial 2018 elections which Chamisa claims to have won but accuses Mnangagwa of manipulating  processes to have himself declared as the winner. 

Chamisa, speaking to SABC News on Wednesday, said it was sad that he has not met Mnangagwa since they were, Parliamentarians two years ago. 

"I have not met with President Mnangagwa since our days in Parliament, that is two years ago which is quite sad as people who compete in an election are supposed to have a conversation post election to find out the way forward to the country, this is one of my saddest moments and very disappointing that you go to an election and only meet through the ballot and beyond that ballot you are not able to communicate or converse," he said. 

"That is why we thought that President Mbeki, when he came, would facilitate for a conversation as you know in Africa, where ever there is a negotiation, even a marriage negotiation, there has to be a negotiator because that is our nature as a people."

Chamisa said to be able to deal between the acrimony between himself and Mnangagwa, it would be useful to have a credible negotiator. 

"We think that the avenue and platform created by President Mbeki will go a long way in creating this kind of conversation," he said. 

The MDC leader said there are indications that Mbeki will return to Zimbabwe to try and find a solution to the political crisis. 

Mbeki visited Zimbabwe towards the end of 2019 and held talks with Mnangagwa, Chamisa and other political players in what sources said was an effort to bring especially Zanu-PF and MDC Alliance to the negotiating table. 

"We have even emphasised that it is more urgent now than ever before because the situation in the country is taking a nose dive and things are going south in many ways," said Chamisa. 

"As we speak, right now people's salaries are being eroded, we don't have electricity, the situation has gone out of hand with unemployment hitting almost 98 percent, the young people, the most industrious, Zimbabwe and who are hardworking are lacking in everything on issues of survival."

Source - Byo24news

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Imbokodo Zangempela empowers Zimbabwean women

3 hrs ago | 278 Views

Zimbabwe's poverty datum line rises to $4,188.42 in December

3 hrs ago | 315 Views

Nyarota sues Zimpapers

4 hrs ago | 574 Views

Gay Zimbabwean teacher flees to US

4 hrs ago | 885 Views

Trump takes aim at Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 3784 Views

Zanu-PF fat cat sweats over reclaimed property

4 hrs ago | 1377 Views

Man in court for breaking into ex-wife's home

4 hrs ago | 577 Views

Zimbabwe appoints Croatian as senior soccer coach

4 hrs ago | 596 Views

US ambassador to Botswana exposed over lies on Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 534 Views

Traffic cop trapped receiving $150 bribe

4 hrs ago | 701 Views

Mnangagwa's graft commission yet to meet

4 hrs ago | 113 Views

Parliament postpones Chamisa MPs hearings

4 hrs ago | 147 Views

Marry seeks ruling enforcement against Chiwenga

4 hrs ago | 1137 Views

'Ziga Clan' members still on the run after murdering cop

4 hrs ago | 222 Views

Bulawayo water situation critical

4 hrs ago | 136 Views

Harare to increase water tariffs every 3 months

4 hrs ago | 84 Views

WEPEP project launched towards women's active and full participation in electoral processes

6 hrs ago | 128 Views

Passport backlog to be cleared this year, says Kazembe Kazembe

6 hrs ago | 545 Views

Currency woes choke telcos amid static tariffs

6 hrs ago | 376 Views

Top binary trading strategies to improve performance

8 hrs ago | 326 Views

Dethroned Nhlanhla Ndiweni off to UK

11 hrs ago | 5742 Views

'Zimbabwe Supreme Court ruling theft by conversion'

11 hrs ago | 1695 Views

Mealie meal shortages persist

11 hrs ago | 1614 Views

Machete gangs go underground

11 hrs ago | 2991 Views

Army looks for bombs at Zanu-PF HQ

11 hrs ago | 5486 Views

Top Zanu-PF official grabs' mine

11 hrs ago | 1531 Views

Man rapes minor, bribes her with sweet reeds

11 hrs ago | 1336 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF bigwigs' investigation grows old

11 hrs ago | 2145 Views

Donald Trump cranks up heat on Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 6252 Views

'Zimbabwe among top five remittance destinations'

11 hrs ago | 807 Views

Mnangagwa's guards arrested

11 hrs ago | 2564 Views

US, Sadc meet over Zimbabwe mess

12 hrs ago | 2035 Views

Chiwenga goes after Judge President Chiweshe

12 hrs ago | 2245 Views

Jobseekers robber arrested

12 hrs ago | 757 Views

Man threatens mum with machete

12 hrs ago | 565 Views

Woman ropes in gang for knife attack on ex-boyfriend

12 hrs ago | 677 Views

Married 'hooker rapist' seeks bail at High Court

12 hrs ago | 674 Views

Minor made to pay $2,50 debt with sex

12 hrs ago | 1026 Views

Armed robbers snatch US$180 000

12 hrs ago | 999 Views

CSC-Boustead Beef dismisses social media jobs message

12 hrs ago | 427 Views

Bulawayo supply dams only 34% full

12 hrs ago | 247 Views

Chiwenga raises complaint against Judge President

12 hrs ago | 512 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF not offering Presidential scholarships

12 hrs ago | 292 Views

Family of girls runover by Honda Fit demand driver's arrest

12 hrs ago | 785 Views

Armed robbers target hitch-hikers

12 hrs ago | 412 Views

'No Coronavirus threat in Zimbabwe'

12 hrs ago | 159 Views

Businesses to pay tax in forex

12 hrs ago | 471 Views

Absentee trio back at Bosso

12 hrs ago | 167 Views

Bosso's British coah in permit woes

12 hrs ago | 383 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days