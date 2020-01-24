Bogus CIO operatives rob command agriculture farmer at gunpoint

News / National

by Tarisai Mudahondo

Six armed Central Intelligence Operatives (CIO) allegedly robbed a command agriculture farmer of his United States American dollars at gun point recently in Waterfalls,Harare.

According to police sources six suspects who were using a black Mercedes Benz with Botswana number plates and a Toyota Wish on January 23 stormed at Albert Mubaiwa's (35) residence and robbed him of US$20 000 after seeing 27 tonnes of fertilizer in his house."Six robbers pounced on Mubaiwa and introduced themselves as CIOs while possessing a CZ riffle and accused him of possessing command agriculture fertilizer, he agreed that he possessed the fertilizers but all the papers were above board but the suspects demanded money from him which he surrendered US$20 000,' said the source.It is further alleged that Mubaiwa made his investigations and discovered that the Mercedes Benz used in the robbery belonged to Constable Milton Murairwa of Mbare station.Mubaiwa then searched for Murairwa's number and met him before being promised back his money, he managed to recover only $50 before filing a police report at Waterfalls police station under rrb number 4288780.