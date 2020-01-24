Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bogus CIO operatives rob command agriculture farmer at gunpoint

by Tarisai Mudahondo
1 hr ago | Views
Six armed Central Intelligence Operatives (CIO)  allegedly robbed  a  command agriculture farmer of his United States American dollars at gun point recently in Waterfalls,Harare.


According to police sources six suspects who were using a black Mercedes Benz with Botswana number plates and a Toyota Wish on January 23 stormed at Albert Mubaiwa's (35) residence and robbed him of US$20 000 after seeing 27 tonnes of fertilizer in his house.

"Six robbers pounced on Mubaiwa and introduced themselves as CIOs while possessing a CZ riffle and accused him of possessing command agriculture fertilizer, he agreed that he possessed the fertilizers but all the papers were above board but the suspects demanded money from him which he surrendered US$20 000,' said the source.

It is further alleged that Mubaiwa made his investigations and discovered that the Mercedes Benz  used in the robbery belonged to Constable Milton Murairwa of Mbare station.

Mubaiwa then searched for Murairwa's number and met him before being promised back his money, he managed to recover only $50 before filing a police report at Waterfalls police station under rrb number 4288780.

Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

‘Lift sanction and the engage on reforms’ insist SADC - nonsense, sanctions cannot tramp good governance

45 mins ago | 38 Views

Masarira blasts ministry of health over coronavirus

55 mins ago | 45 Views

Ian Khama loses bid to nullify election results

2 hrs ago | 165 Views

Top 5 Skills Every Business Owner Needs to Learn

3 hrs ago | 130 Views

Chamisa identifies diaspora vote as key reform before any future election

3 hrs ago | 138 Views

ZRP to recruit thousands General Duty Constables

3 hrs ago | 200 Views

Malaba, Chiweshe collide over messy Chiwenga divorce

3 hrs ago | 606 Views

Top 5 Digital Education Platforms and Tools to Use in 2020

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

‘Mbeki mediation needed now more than ever,’ says Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 1048 Views

Imbokodo Zangempela empowers Zimbabwean women

7 hrs ago | 479 Views

Zimbabwe's poverty datum line rises to $4,188.42 in December

8 hrs ago | 459 Views

Nyarota sues Zimpapers

8 hrs ago | 961 Views

Gay Zimbabwean teacher flees to US

8 hrs ago | 1508 Views

Trump takes aim at Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 6037 Views

Zanu-PF fat cat sweats over reclaimed property

8 hrs ago | 2078 Views

Man in court for breaking into ex-wife's home

9 hrs ago | 680 Views

Zimbabwe appoints Croatian as senior soccer coach

9 hrs ago | 762 Views

US ambassador to Botswana exposed over lies on Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 646 Views

Traffic cop trapped receiving $150 bribe

9 hrs ago | 860 Views

Mnangagwa's graft commission yet to meet

9 hrs ago | 128 Views

Parliament postpones Chamisa MPs hearings

9 hrs ago | 178 Views

Marry seeks ruling enforcement against Chiwenga

9 hrs ago | 1697 Views

'Ziga Clan' members still on the run after murdering cop

9 hrs ago | 327 Views

Bulawayo water situation critical

9 hrs ago | 188 Views

Harare to increase water tariffs every 3 months

9 hrs ago | 98 Views

WEPEP project launched towards women's active and full participation in electoral processes

10 hrs ago | 138 Views

Passport backlog to be cleared this year, says Kazembe Kazembe

10 hrs ago | 579 Views

Currency woes choke telcos amid static tariffs

11 hrs ago | 392 Views

Top binary trading strategies to improve performance

12 hrs ago | 339 Views

Dethroned Nhlanhla Ndiweni off to UK

16 hrs ago | 6414 Views

'Zimbabwe Supreme Court ruling theft by conversion'

16 hrs ago | 1729 Views

Mealie meal shortages persist

16 hrs ago | 1678 Views

Machete gangs go underground

16 hrs ago | 3245 Views

Army looks for bombs at Zanu-PF HQ

16 hrs ago | 5902 Views

Top Zanu-PF official grabs' mine

16 hrs ago | 1553 Views

Man rapes minor, bribes her with sweet reeds

16 hrs ago | 1374 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF bigwigs' investigation grows old

16 hrs ago | 2426 Views

Donald Trump cranks up heat on Mnangagwa

16 hrs ago | 6753 Views

'Zimbabwe among top five remittance destinations'

16 hrs ago | 870 Views

Mnangagwa's guards arrested

16 hrs ago | 2702 Views

US, Sadc meet over Zimbabwe mess

16 hrs ago | 2165 Views

Chiwenga goes after Judge President Chiweshe

16 hrs ago | 2325 Views

Jobseekers robber arrested

16 hrs ago | 812 Views

Man threatens mum with machete

16 hrs ago | 600 Views

Woman ropes in gang for knife attack on ex-boyfriend

16 hrs ago | 694 Views

Married 'hooker rapist' seeks bail at High Court

16 hrs ago | 724 Views

Minor made to pay $2,50 debt with sex

16 hrs ago | 1059 Views

Armed robbers snatch US$180 000

16 hrs ago | 1062 Views

CSC-Boustead Beef dismisses social media jobs message

16 hrs ago | 465 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days