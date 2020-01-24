Masarira blasts ministry of health over coronavirus

Latest News Editor's Choice


by Simbarashe Sithole
LEAD president Linda Masarira has condemned the Ministry of Health and Child Care for failing to take proper preventive measures at Robert Mugabe airport.


In a statement Masarira said Zimbabwe should emulate what the United  Kingdom airport does when screening viruses .

"Our concern as LEAD emanates from the Health Ministry history of indicating right and always turning left, there is no confidence in the Ministry which has always been reactionary to outbreaks yet they always assure the nation that everything is under control," said Masarira.

"We need a quarantine unit within the airport to assist in screening, there is also need to quarantine who ever has actually set up a quarantine facility at airports were they are putting suspected cases for about 10-14 days which is incubation periods of the virus."

Masarira claims that Health Minister Obadiah Moyo admits that Zimbabwean systems are  incapacitated for the task.

"Dr Obidiah Moyo himself admits that our systems are not geared for the task at hand,right now hospitals are working at 30% capacity, our health systems are weak and surely any progressive person who cares about the livelihoods of Zimbabweans should be pushing our government to ensure preparedness in dealing with this deadly coronavirus," she added.

According to World Health Organization records the virus has so far killed 106 people in China and 4 428 cases were recorded 45 of them came from 13 countries globally.

The virus is highly contagious and there is no cure for it as with most viral infections, so far only experimental treatments have been used in China with success in stabilising patients.

