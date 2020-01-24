WALPE pushes for women training and educational programme on the electoral law and reforms

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

Women’s Academy for Leadership and Political Excellence (WALPE) has engaged into training and educating women on the electoral law and reforms.In a statement the organisation said on 21 January, the consortium trained 43 women in Chitungwiza on electoral law, reforms and constitutionalism."The women were drawn from all the wards in Chitungwiza. The core of the training was on electoral reforms and the content included understanding the structure of elections in Zimbabwe, unpacking the electoral act, election administration and management, importance of electoral reforms, institutions targeted by reforms, conduct targeted by reforms and the outstanding electoral reforms," reads the statement."Giving feedback, most women appealed to the state to spearhead the election reform agenda as credible elections promote stability and development of society."WALPE said women capacity building training, intergenerational coaching and mentor-ship sessions are being conducted."The two organizations also convened a two-day Transformative Feminist Leadership training of 200 aspiring women leaders drawn from all the nine wards in Epworth. These women are aspiring to different posts such as school development committees (SDCs), council and parliamentary seats," WALPE said."Some of the topics covered in the training programme were constitution and constitutionalism, electoral reforms, non-violent campaign strategies, political career development, public speaking and mastering the art of convincing, resilience building and social accountability, constituency outreach, voter mobilization strategies, introduction to feminism, etiquette and confidence building. After the training, the aspiring leaders were awarded certificates of accomplishment which they will use to strengthen their political profiles when they want to run for public office."WALPE said for some of the women, the certificate of accomplishment was the first certificate they had obtained in their lives and they cherished it as it shows that regardless of socio-economic and educational status, women can also make strides to lead."The use of participatory methodology which included dramas allowed women to creatively explore topics such as campaign strategies and gender equality using their own experiences. This allowed the participants to be active learners and to take ownership of the programme which is critical for sustainability," said WALPE.