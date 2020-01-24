Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

WALPE pushes for women training and educational programme on the electoral law and reforms

by Stephen Jakes
3 hrs ago | Views
Women’s Academy for Leadership and Political Excellence (WALPE) has engaged into training and educating women on the electoral law and reforms.

In a statement the organisation said on 21 January, the consortium trained 43 women in Chitungwiza on electoral law, reforms and constitutionalism. 

"The women were drawn from all the wards in Chitungwiza. The core of the training was on electoral reforms and the content included understanding the structure of elections in Zimbabwe, unpacking the electoral act, election administration and management, importance of electoral reforms, institutions targeted by reforms, conduct targeted by reforms and the outstanding electoral reforms," reads the statement.

"Giving feedback, most women appealed to the state to spearhead the election reform agenda as credible elections promote stability and development of society."

WALPE said women capacity building training, intergenerational coaching and mentor-ship sessions are being conducted.

"The two organizations also convened a two-day Transformative Feminist Leadership training of 200 aspiring women leaders drawn from all the nine wards in Epworth. These women are aspiring to different posts such as school development committees (SDCs), council and parliamentary seats," WALPE said.

"Some of the topics covered in the training programme were constitution and constitutionalism, electoral reforms, non-violent campaign strategies, political career development, public speaking and mastering the art of convincing, resilience building and social accountability, constituency outreach, voter mobilization strategies, introduction to feminism, etiquette and confidence building. After the training, the aspiring leaders were awarded certificates of accomplishment which they will use to strengthen their political profiles when they want to run for public office."

WALPE said for some of the women, the certificate of accomplishment was the first certificate they had obtained in their lives and they cherished it as it shows that regardless of socio-economic and educational status, women can also make strides to lead. 

"The use of participatory methodology which included dramas allowed women to creatively explore topics such as campaign strategies and gender equality using their own experiences. This allowed the participants to be active learners and to take ownership of the programme which is critical for sustainability," said WALPE.

Source - Byo24news

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mzembi party dealt body blow

28 secs ago | 0 Views

Top cop shoots reveller

1 min ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe to benefit from liberalised EU market under new agreement

1 min ago | 0 Views

Zimra surpasses revenue target by 24,65%

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Chamisa's MDC in solidarity rally for 'Chief' Ndiweni

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Chombo trial yet to kick-off 2 years after arrest, NPA blames police

3 mins ago | 0 Views

When a company falls out with its CEO: Lessons from SA's Old Mutual

4 mins ago | 1 Views

Residents, council face off over $1,8bn budget

5 mins ago | 4 Views

Pressure piles on State to drop charges against anti-Mnangagwa activists

5 mins ago | 2 Views

Court reverses police boss directive

6 mins ago | 5 Views

EU bemoans slow pace of Zimbabwe reforms

6 mins ago | 4 Views

Warrior Admiral Muskwe moves a step up

6 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe seize Test match control

7 mins ago | 7 Views

'Zimbabweans must brace for more hardships'

7 mins ago | 9 Views

Chamisa ally evicted from rented house

8 mins ago | 9 Views

Sally Mugabe Hospital gets US$2,7m equipment boost

8 mins ago | 7 Views

Let's not turn Zimbabwe into a vending nightmare

8 mins ago | 6 Views

Where is our promised listening President?

9 mins ago | 12 Views

ZIMSEC grade inflation: A disgraceful and shameful national cancer

9 mins ago | 17 Views

POLAD members to globe-trot calling for sanctions removal

15 mins ago | 25 Views

Outdoor movie for Bulawayo lovers

15 mins ago | 18 Views

Unemployed teachers swindled in jobs scam

16 mins ago | 26 Views

Zimta urges teachers to report for work

16 mins ago | 27 Views

Lupane State University guard 'from a broad' steals 53 solar panels

17 mins ago | 39 Views

UK firm acquires 70% of Hwange coal project

19 mins ago | 24 Views

Varsity fees back to $15 000

19 mins ago | 28 Views

Chiwenga's wife 'bashes' maid

20 mins ago | 46 Views

Sandy joins Amapiano bandwagon

20 mins ago | 14 Views

Sadc confronts US over Zimbabwe sanctions

20 mins ago | 14 Views

Zimbabwe Cabinet to go paperless

21 mins ago | 18 Views

Supa Mandiwanzira ordered to pay 7-year debt

21 mins ago | 24 Views

Chiyangwa, Omega Sibanda ban lifted

22 mins ago | 20 Views

Zimbabwe to recruit 200 prosecutors to fight graft

22 mins ago | 10 Views

Home Affairs, ZRP gears for computerisation

23 mins ago | 17 Views

'Unqualified' Chunga confirms Chapungu move

23 mins ago | 25 Views

Mnangagwa's POLAD a game changer, says Obert Gutu

23 mins ago | 29 Views

Sadc exposes US sanctions renewal plot

24 mins ago | 13 Views

Universities in fresh bid to hike fees

2 hrs ago | 868 Views

Man in trouble for possession of articles to commit crime

3 hrs ago | 731 Views

‘Lift sanction and the engage on reforms’ insist SADC - nonsense, sanctions cannot tramp good governance

11 hrs ago | 1559 Views

Masarira blasts ministry of health over coronavirus

11 hrs ago | 1374 Views

Bogus CIO operatives rob command agriculture farmer at gunpoint

11 hrs ago | 1365 Views

Ian Khama loses bid to nullify election results

12 hrs ago | 1854 Views

Top 5 Skills Every Business Owner Needs to Learn

12 hrs ago | 981 Views

Chamisa identifies diaspora vote as key reform before any future election

12 hrs ago | 864 Views

ZRP to recruit thousands General Duty Constables

12 hrs ago | 1470 Views

Malaba, Chiweshe collide over messy Chiwenga divorce

12 hrs ago | 3447 Views

Top 5 Digital Education Platforms and Tools to Use in 2020

12 hrs ago | 169 Views

‘Mbeki mediation needed now more than ever,’ says Chamisa

15 hrs ago | 1826 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days