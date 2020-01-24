Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Home Affairs, ZRP gears for computerisation

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Government is moving to computerise the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) and the Registrar-General's Office to improve efficiency and eradicate corruption, Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe has said.

He was speaking during a tour of Mashonaland West's provincial registry, records offices and police station.

"Technology is on top of our agenda as it helps in the ease of doing business," he said.

"Computerisation lessens pressure on our officers thereby improving efficiency as it helps them serve clients quickly."

Minister Kazembe said the move to computerise the three departments would get rid of rampant corruption in the three departments under his ministry. "Technology helps eradicate corruption since face-to-face interactions are removed," he said.

"In most cases, officers take advantage of face-to-face interactions which facilitate dubious relationships that lead to corruption."

Earlier, during his tour of the passport, birth and death registry offices, Minister Kazembe said his ministry was going to ensure that the office of the registrar was computerised to eliminate unnecessary processes that lead to winding queues and backlogs.

Currently, the department of registry is processing passport applications submitted around mid-September 2018 going back.

The computerisation programme will also help to decentralise the issuance of passports and other documents as citizens will be able to apply online. Addressing members of the police force, Minister Kazembe said there was need for the integration of the three departments to improve the ease of doing business in the Home Affairs Ministry.

"We need to integrate between police, immigration and registry departments through computerisation.

"Officers from the three departments have to interchange their departmental information just by the click of a button through the use of technology as this helps to make work easy for them.

"Currently, officers have to wait for long periods to access data from other departments hence affecting services," he added.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa church interface on this Saturday

34 secs ago | 1 Views

Chiwenga tours Kanyemba projects

1 min ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe back to 2008 era, says MDC

9 mins ago | 22 Views

Zimbabwe's hard-pressed war vets demand more

12 mins ago | 21 Views

Zesa in showdown with coal producers

13 mins ago | 19 Views

Zimra misses Mthuli Ncube's tax condition

13 mins ago | 11 Views

GMB stocks depleted

15 mins ago | 16 Views

Fastjet expands Zimbabwe network

28 mins ago | 44 Views

Zimbabweans turn to cheap makeshift schools

29 mins ago | 84 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa's cop disarmed by a half-dressed man

31 mins ago | 204 Views

'Chiwenga arm-twisting Judiciary'

47 mins ago | 153 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa escalate fight

48 mins ago | 251 Views

Mnangagwa's cabinet letting country down big time

49 mins ago | 65 Views

How many Justices Dube-Banda does Zimbabwe have?

49 mins ago | 130 Views

Chamisa says 'Zimbabwe now a threat to SADC's peace and stability'

50 mins ago | 72 Views

Trump to add more names on Zimbabwe sanctions list

51 mins ago | 177 Views

Zifa's Warriors coach headache

52 mins ago | 47 Views

Zimbabwe thrash Canada to make plate semis

52 mins ago | 22 Views

Analysis of Zambezi Gas v NR Barber (Pvt) Limited & Anor judgment No SC 3/20

53 mins ago | 30 Views

Civil servants accept 140% pay hike, seek more

54 mins ago | 111 Views

Zimra targets US$ charging businesses to raise dollars

54 mins ago | 55 Views

Mzembi party dealt body blow

55 mins ago | 105 Views

Top cop shoots reveller

56 mins ago | 101 Views

Zimbabwe to benefit from liberalised EU market under new agreement

56 mins ago | 33 Views

Zimra surpasses revenue target by 24,65%

57 mins ago | 21 Views

Chamisa's MDC in solidarity rally for 'Chief' Ndiweni

57 mins ago | 69 Views

Chombo trial yet to kick-off 2 years after arrest, NPA blames police

58 mins ago | 35 Views

When a company falls out with its CEO: Lessons from SA's Old Mutual

59 mins ago | 40 Views

Residents, council face off over $1,8bn budget

60 mins ago | 25 Views

Pressure piles on State to drop charges against anti-Mnangagwa activists

60 mins ago | 47 Views

Court reverses police boss directive

1 hr ago | 115 Views

EU bemoans slow pace of Zimbabwe reforms

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Warrior Admiral Muskwe moves a step up

1 hr ago | 33 Views

Zimbabwe seize Test match control

1 hr ago | 27 Views

'Zimbabweans must brace for more hardships'

1 hr ago | 61 Views

Chamisa ally evicted from rented house

1 hr ago | 60 Views

Sally Mugabe Hospital gets US$2,7m equipment boost

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Let's not turn Zimbabwe into a vending nightmare

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Where is our promised listening President?

1 hr ago | 48 Views

ZIMSEC grade inflation: A disgraceful and shameful national cancer

1 hr ago | 98 Views

POLAD members to globe-trot calling for sanctions removal

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Outdoor movie for Bulawayo lovers

1 hr ago | 87 Views

Unemployed teachers swindled in jobs scam

1 hr ago | 86 Views

Zimta urges teachers to report for work

1 hr ago | 102 Views

Lupane State University guard 'from a broad' steals 53 solar panels

1 hr ago | 121 Views

UK firm acquires 70% of Hwange coal project

1 hr ago | 99 Views

Varsity fees back to $15 000

1 hr ago | 108 Views

Chiwenga's wife 'bashes' maid

1 hr ago | 185 Views

Sandy joins Amapiano bandwagon

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Sadc confronts US over Zimbabwe sanctions

1 hr ago | 57 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days