Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe to recruit 200 prosecutors to fight graft

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE National Prosecution Authority (NPA) has been given the nod to recruit 200 public prosecutors for special anti-corruption courts across the country.

The development comes as prosecutors seconded to the NPA by the uniformed forces have since returned to their work stations following last year's Constitutional Court ruling that employment of serving members of security services was unconstitutional.

A period of 24 months was given to the NPA and Prosecutor-General Mr Kumbirai Hodzi to disengage all serving members of the security forces.

In an interview on the sidelines of the ongoing training of NPA, Judicial Service Commission (JSC), Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) and Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers by Ugandan anti-corruption judge, Justice Lawrence Gidudu in Harare yesterday, Mr Hodzi, said his organisation adheres to court rulings.

"In relation to the judgment you are alluding to, I met the Minister of Finance and Economic Development (Professor Mthuli Ncube) on Monday and we were given authority to recruit as many officers.

"They will be seconded to the NPA and the Special Anti-Corruption Unit (SACU) will have a pick," he said.

"Other officers who were seconded from sister agencies will go back to their respective stations. It was a national emergency when they were recruited at the time. A lot of them have already reported back to their respective stations."

Mr Hodzi promised convictions in corruption cases in the first quarter of the year.

Anti-corruption units have been criticised for adopting a "catch and release" approach.

"We, the anti-corruption fighters have agreed to establish a liaison desk where members of ZACC, NPA, SACU, ZRP and all law enforcement agencies will interrogate cases that will be brought to our attention before they are sent to court.

"We will interrogate the strength and evidence and build strategies to prosecute.

"That will be implemented. We will not have a tendency of what was happening where cartels were exploiting anti-corruption agencies to buy their freedom. We will not have this tendency of apportioning blame.

"People should cooperate and work together as one unit because corruption is a threat to the social and economic order.

"It is an emergency and we will not tolerate the situation where we give room to criminals to exploit us when we are facing such an emergency that threatens the very existence of the State itself," he said.

Head of SACU, Mr Thabani Mpofu, said the "catch and release syndrome" is a public misconception that people are being arrested and released without facing the full wrath of the law. "We want to increase efficiency in terms of convictions.

Some accused persons will be tried depending on the magistrate and judge's decision while they will be in custody or out on bail.

"Going forward, we are going to see heightened efficiency in the prosecution of these cases. Even when you see these accused persons being released on bail at the end of the day, justice will be delivered," said Mr Mpofu.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa church interface on this Saturday

33 secs ago | 1 Views

Chiwenga tours Kanyemba projects

1 min ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe back to 2008 era, says MDC

9 mins ago | 22 Views

Zimbabwe's hard-pressed war vets demand more

12 mins ago | 21 Views

Zesa in showdown with coal producers

13 mins ago | 19 Views

Zimra misses Mthuli Ncube's tax condition

13 mins ago | 11 Views

GMB stocks depleted

15 mins ago | 16 Views

Fastjet expands Zimbabwe network

28 mins ago | 44 Views

Zimbabweans turn to cheap makeshift schools

29 mins ago | 83 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa's cop disarmed by a half-dressed man

31 mins ago | 204 Views

'Chiwenga arm-twisting Judiciary'

47 mins ago | 153 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa escalate fight

48 mins ago | 251 Views

Mnangagwa's cabinet letting country down big time

49 mins ago | 65 Views

How many Justices Dube-Banda does Zimbabwe have?

49 mins ago | 130 Views

Chamisa says 'Zimbabwe now a threat to SADC's peace and stability'

50 mins ago | 72 Views

Trump to add more names on Zimbabwe sanctions list

51 mins ago | 177 Views

Zifa's Warriors coach headache

52 mins ago | 47 Views

Zimbabwe thrash Canada to make plate semis

52 mins ago | 22 Views

Analysis of Zambezi Gas v NR Barber (Pvt) Limited & Anor judgment No SC 3/20

53 mins ago | 30 Views

Civil servants accept 140% pay hike, seek more

54 mins ago | 111 Views

Zimra targets US$ charging businesses to raise dollars

54 mins ago | 55 Views

Mzembi party dealt body blow

55 mins ago | 105 Views

Top cop shoots reveller

56 mins ago | 101 Views

Zimbabwe to benefit from liberalised EU market under new agreement

56 mins ago | 33 Views

Zimra surpasses revenue target by 24,65%

57 mins ago | 21 Views

Chamisa's MDC in solidarity rally for 'Chief' Ndiweni

57 mins ago | 69 Views

Chombo trial yet to kick-off 2 years after arrest, NPA blames police

58 mins ago | 35 Views

When a company falls out with its CEO: Lessons from SA's Old Mutual

59 mins ago | 40 Views

Residents, council face off over $1,8bn budget

60 mins ago | 25 Views

Pressure piles on State to drop charges against anti-Mnangagwa activists

60 mins ago | 47 Views

Court reverses police boss directive

1 hr ago | 115 Views

EU bemoans slow pace of Zimbabwe reforms

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Warrior Admiral Muskwe moves a step up

1 hr ago | 33 Views

Zimbabwe seize Test match control

1 hr ago | 27 Views

'Zimbabweans must brace for more hardships'

1 hr ago | 61 Views

Chamisa ally evicted from rented house

1 hr ago | 60 Views

Sally Mugabe Hospital gets US$2,7m equipment boost

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Let's not turn Zimbabwe into a vending nightmare

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Where is our promised listening President?

1 hr ago | 48 Views

ZIMSEC grade inflation: A disgraceful and shameful national cancer

1 hr ago | 98 Views

POLAD members to globe-trot calling for sanctions removal

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Outdoor movie for Bulawayo lovers

1 hr ago | 87 Views

Unemployed teachers swindled in jobs scam

1 hr ago | 86 Views

Zimta urges teachers to report for work

1 hr ago | 102 Views

Lupane State University guard 'from a broad' steals 53 solar panels

1 hr ago | 121 Views

UK firm acquires 70% of Hwange coal project

1 hr ago | 99 Views

Varsity fees back to $15 000

1 hr ago | 108 Views

Chiwenga's wife 'bashes' maid

1 hr ago | 185 Views

Sandy joins Amapiano bandwagon

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Sadc confronts US over Zimbabwe sanctions

1 hr ago | 57 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days