Chiwenga's wife 'bashes' maid

by Staff reporter
VICE President Constantino Chiwenga's estranged wife, Ms Marry Mubaiwa, on Tuesday allegedly assaulted the family housemaid at Hellenic School in Borrowdale following an altercation over custody of children.

Ms Delight Munyoro (36) had gone to the school to pick up the children but clashed with Ms Mubaiwa at the school. She reportedly wanted access to the children.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed receiving an assault report saying Borrowdale Police Station was handling the matter.

"I confirm that the police have received a report made by one Delight Munyoro (36) to the effect that Mary Mubaiwa assaulted her.

"The incident is said to have occurred at Hellenic School at around 12:05 (on Tuesday).

"We have instituted investigations into the matter and so far no arrests have been made. We are yet to locate the accused person," he said.

Last week Ms Mubaiwa won her High Court appeal for custody of the couple's three minor children and access to the matrimonial home. But her joy was short-lived after VP Chiwenga filed a notice of appeal at the Supreme Court, challenging the lower court's decision.

The filing of a notice of appeal effectively suspends the court ruling until determination of the appeal.

Justice Christopher Dube-Banda ordered that the custody of children be restored to Mubaiwa and barred the Vice President from interfering with her access to the Borrowdale Brooke house.

Mubaiwa had sought the intervention of the High Court after she was barred from the matrimonial home and custody of the children taken from her following the couple's fallout.

Meanwhile, VP Chiwenga has filed an urgent chamber application at the Supreme Court to have his appeal in the custody case treated with urgency.

The lawyers want an urgent hearing of the appeal.

"It is apparent from the applicant's founding affidavit, the papers filed in the High Court, the judgment of the High Court and the notice of appeal that the appeal concerns the immediate and urgent welfare of minor children, the administration of State protected properties and the security of a sitting Vice President of the Republic of Zimbabwe.

"The matters to which the appeal relate are in my opinion, of such an urgent nature that the application must be heard on an urgent basis for the determination of whether or not the appeal ought to be heard on an urgent basis," reads the certificate of urgency.

Source - chronicle

