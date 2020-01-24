Latest News Editor's Choice


Lupane State University guard 'from a broad' steals 53 solar panels

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A SECURITY guard employed by Lupane State University (LSU) is on the run after allegedly stealing 53 solar panels from the institution's campus in Lupane, Matabeleland North last week.

Police sources told this paper that 13 solar panels have since been recovered from the security guard's house. A source indicated that the guard is most probably not from the region.

In a telephone interview yesterday, LSU spokesperson Mr Zwelithini Dlamini confirmed the theft but said he could not give details.
"Yes, it's true but I haven't received the full report from the police. I am in Bulawayo and I will get to know the full details once I get the final report from the police", he said.

Asked whether the security guard stole the panels, Mr Dlamini said he could not pre-empt investigations.

"Like I said I cannot give you the details because I am still waiting for the police but there is a case of theft of solar panels at the campus," said Mr Dlamini.

An official from the University who spoke on condition of anonymity said cases of theft of property were now rife at the institution.  

"Yes, it's true that solar panels were stolen here last week. In fact, the one who stole them is the security guard who works here because some of them were recovered at his house and he is on the run now," she said.

Matabeleland North police spokesperson, Chief Inspector Siphiwe Makonese could not be contacted for comment.

Source - chronicle

Most Popular In 7 Days