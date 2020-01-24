Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Unemployed teachers swindled in jobs scam

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Scores of unemployed teachers in Shurugwi and Mberengwa districts in the Midlands province lost about $10 000 to some conmen who clandestinely accessed a list of names submitted to the Public Service Commission (PSC) before calling the teachers individually asking them to send varying amounts of money via EcoCash for "employment" administration.  

Some of the teachers who fell victim to the con-artists said they were asked to send up to $1000 as "employment" administration to the tricksters who pretended to be officials from the PSC.

"I completed my teacher training course in 2018 and went back to my village in Mberengwa. I then heard that some of my colleagues who were not employed were registering with the Zanu-PF district offices and the list would be sent to PSC for consideration.

"I completed all the procedures and I received a call around mid-December last year from someone claiming to be a PSC worker. I was asked to send $500 administration fee with the caller claiming the money would be used to process my work papers," said one of the duped teachers Mr Argon Siwela.

He said when he made a follow up with the PSC just before schools opened, he discovered that there were a lot of other people who were duped using the same method.
 
Another victim, Ms Lora Ngwenya from Shurugwi said the conmen who called her even directed her to the school she was supposedly allocated.

"I registered with Zanu-PF secretary for Shurugwi district and I also got a call and was conned. I later realised there were a lot of us that had been duped. The issue is being handled by the party's leadership at district level because no one is sure where and when the list was leaked to these conmen," she said.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

The wrong resurrection

28 secs ago | 1 Views

Not doing well at O-Level is not the end of the world

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Mnangagwa church interface on this Saturday

15 mins ago | 69 Views

Chiwenga tours Kanyemba projects

16 mins ago | 44 Views

Zimbabwe back to 2008 era, says MDC

24 mins ago | 73 Views

Zimbabwe's hard-pressed war vets demand more

27 mins ago | 74 Views

Zesa in showdown with coal producers

27 mins ago | 44 Views

Zimra misses Mthuli Ncube's tax condition

28 mins ago | 50 Views

GMB stocks depleted

29 mins ago | 44 Views

Fastjet expands Zimbabwe network

43 mins ago | 65 Views

Zimbabweans turn to cheap makeshift schools

44 mins ago | 111 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa's cop disarmed by a half-dressed man

46 mins ago | 279 Views

'Chiwenga arm-twisting Judiciary'

1 hr ago | 216 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa escalate fight

1 hr ago | 325 Views

Mnangagwa's cabinet letting country down big time

1 hr ago | 89 Views

How many Justices Dube-Banda does Zimbabwe have?

1 hr ago | 157 Views

Chamisa says 'Zimbabwe now a threat to SADC's peace and stability'

1 hr ago | 84 Views

Trump to add more names on Zimbabwe sanctions list

1 hr ago | 238 Views

Zifa's Warriors coach headache

1 hr ago | 61 Views

Civil servants accept 140% pay hike, seek more

1 hr ago | 146 Views

Zimra targets US$ charging businesses to raise dollars

1 hr ago | 65 Views

Mzembi party dealt body blow

1 hr ago | 138 Views

Top cop shoots reveller

1 hr ago | 135 Views

Zimbabwe to benefit from liberalised EU market under new agreement

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Zimra surpasses revenue target by 24,65%

1 hr ago | 24 Views

Chamisa's MDC in solidarity rally for 'Chief' Ndiweni

1 hr ago | 91 Views

Chombo trial yet to kick-off 2 years after arrest, NPA blames police

1 hr ago | 41 Views

When a company falls out with its CEO: Lessons from SA's Old Mutual

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Pressure piles on State to drop charges against anti-Mnangagwa activists

1 hr ago | 60 Views

Court reverses police boss directive

1 hr ago | 153 Views

EU bemoans slow pace of Zimbabwe reforms

1 hr ago | 33 Views

Warrior Admiral Muskwe moves a step up

1 hr ago | 46 Views

'Zimbabweans must brace for more hardships'

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Chamisa ally evicted from rented house

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Sally Mugabe Hospital gets US$2,7m equipment boost

1 hr ago | 33 Views

Let's not turn Zimbabwe into a vending nightmare

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Where is our promised listening President?

1 hr ago | 60 Views

ZIMSEC grade inflation: A disgraceful and shameful national cancer

1 hr ago | 138 Views

POLAD members to globe-trot calling for sanctions removal

1 hr ago | 83 Views

Outdoor movie for Bulawayo lovers

1 hr ago | 97 Views

Zimta urges teachers to report for work

1 hr ago | 117 Views

Lupane State University guard 'from a broad' steals 53 solar panels

1 hr ago | 137 Views

UK firm acquires 70% of Hwange coal project

1 hr ago | 115 Views

Varsity fees back to $15 000

1 hr ago | 128 Views

Chiwenga's wife 'bashes' maid

1 hr ago | 213 Views

Sadc confronts US over Zimbabwe sanctions

1 hr ago | 62 Views

Zimbabwe Cabinet to go paperless

1 hr ago | 92 Views

Supa Mandiwanzira ordered to pay 7-year debt

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Chiyangwa, Omega Sibanda ban lifted

2 hrs ago | 62 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days