Outdoor movie for Bulawayo lovers

News / National

by Staff reporter

Lovers in Bulawayo will be treated to an outdoor movie night out at The Barn in Hillside next month.One of its kind, the movie night out that is being hosted by the Wood Affair who are popular for their crates and cushions events, will be held on February 15, a day after Valentine's Day.Mthuli Moyo, one of the founders of Wood Affair said: "It's been an idea that we as Wood Affair and Woodie Shack – our sister company had been thinking about since last year. Somewhere along the line, we bumped into a tweet from one of the Bulawayo curators, Amanda, asking for ideas or activities that can be done in Bulawayo and a movie night was one of them so we decided to action the idea."