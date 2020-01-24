Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Outdoor movie for Bulawayo lovers

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Lovers in Bulawayo will be treated to an outdoor movie night out at The Barn in Hillside next month.

One of its kind, the movie night out that is being hosted by the Wood Affair who are popular for their crates and cushions events, will be held on February 15, a day after Valentine's Day.

Mthuli Moyo, one of the founders of Wood Affair said: "It's been an idea that we as Wood Affair and Woodie Shack – our sister company had been thinking about since last year. Somewhere along the line, we bumped into a tweet from one of the Bulawayo curators, Amanda, asking for ideas or activities that can be done in Bulawayo and a movie night was one of them so we decided to action the idea."


Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

We are still holding unto the receipts hoping for a miracle

3 secs ago | 0 Views

The wrong resurrection

35 secs ago | 1 Views

Not doing well at O-Level is not the end of the world

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Mnangagwa church interface on this Saturday

15 mins ago | 69 Views

Chiwenga tours Kanyemba projects

16 mins ago | 45 Views

Zimbabwe back to 2008 era, says MDC

24 mins ago | 74 Views

Zimbabwe's hard-pressed war vets demand more

27 mins ago | 74 Views

Zesa in showdown with coal producers

27 mins ago | 45 Views

Zimra misses Mthuli Ncube's tax condition

28 mins ago | 51 Views

GMB stocks depleted

30 mins ago | 44 Views

Fastjet expands Zimbabwe network

43 mins ago | 66 Views

Zimbabweans turn to cheap makeshift schools

44 mins ago | 111 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa's cop disarmed by a half-dressed man

46 mins ago | 280 Views

'Chiwenga arm-twisting Judiciary'

1 hr ago | 218 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa escalate fight

1 hr ago | 327 Views

Mnangagwa's cabinet letting country down big time

1 hr ago | 91 Views

How many Justices Dube-Banda does Zimbabwe have?

1 hr ago | 157 Views

Chamisa says 'Zimbabwe now a threat to SADC's peace and stability'

1 hr ago | 84 Views

Trump to add more names on Zimbabwe sanctions list

1 hr ago | 238 Views

Zifa's Warriors coach headache

1 hr ago | 61 Views

Civil servants accept 140% pay hike, seek more

1 hr ago | 147 Views

Zimra targets US$ charging businesses to raise dollars

1 hr ago | 65 Views

Mzembi party dealt body blow

1 hr ago | 138 Views

Top cop shoots reveller

1 hr ago | 135 Views

Zimbabwe to benefit from liberalised EU market under new agreement

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Zimra surpasses revenue target by 24,65%

1 hr ago | 24 Views

Chamisa's MDC in solidarity rally for 'Chief' Ndiweni

1 hr ago | 91 Views

Chombo trial yet to kick-off 2 years after arrest, NPA blames police

1 hr ago | 41 Views

When a company falls out with its CEO: Lessons from SA's Old Mutual

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Pressure piles on State to drop charges against anti-Mnangagwa activists

1 hr ago | 60 Views

Court reverses police boss directive

1 hr ago | 153 Views

EU bemoans slow pace of Zimbabwe reforms

1 hr ago | 33 Views

Warrior Admiral Muskwe moves a step up

1 hr ago | 46 Views

'Zimbabweans must brace for more hardships'

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Chamisa ally evicted from rented house

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Sally Mugabe Hospital gets US$2,7m equipment boost

1 hr ago | 33 Views

Let's not turn Zimbabwe into a vending nightmare

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Where is our promised listening President?

1 hr ago | 61 Views

ZIMSEC grade inflation: A disgraceful and shameful national cancer

1 hr ago | 138 Views

POLAD members to globe-trot calling for sanctions removal

1 hr ago | 83 Views

Unemployed teachers swindled in jobs scam

1 hr ago | 97 Views

Zimta urges teachers to report for work

1 hr ago | 117 Views

Lupane State University guard 'from a broad' steals 53 solar panels

1 hr ago | 138 Views

UK firm acquires 70% of Hwange coal project

1 hr ago | 115 Views

Varsity fees back to $15 000

1 hr ago | 128 Views

Chiwenga's wife 'bashes' maid

1 hr ago | 213 Views

Sadc confronts US over Zimbabwe sanctions

1 hr ago | 62 Views

Zimbabwe Cabinet to go paperless

1 hr ago | 92 Views

Supa Mandiwanzira ordered to pay 7-year debt

2 hrs ago | 113 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days