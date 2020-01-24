Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Zimbabweans must brace for more hardships'

by Staff reporter
18 mins ago | Views
ZIMBABWEANS should brace for extreme and unmitigated hardships this year due to a looming drought and economic meltdown, the National Consumer Rights Association (Nacora) has said.

Nacora co-ordinator Effie Ncube told NewsDay Business that all indicators are pointing towards the wrong direction.

"As to expectations going forward, unfortunately all indicators are pointing towards the wrong direction.

Zimbabweans must therefore, brace themselves for a fight or for extreme and unmitigated hardships in 2020. It is auto-pilot into poverty and hunger," he said.

"The economy is expected to contract by at least 15% or worse. Disposable incomes will collapse further. The cost of living will skyrocket. Unemployment will rise even further. Business and consumer confidence will decline even more," he said.

Ncube said the Zimbabwean dollar would tumble to even catastrophic levels.

The Zimbabwe dollar has plunged more than 85% since it was reintroduced as legal tender last year, while the country's gross domestic product (GDP) growth, according to the latest Economist Intelligence report, is expected to contract -12,9%.

"The little left of the manufacturing industry will disappear. Balance of payments will go deeper into the negative. Protected corruption will worsen," Ncube said.

Ncube said the economic collapse of the country occasioned by political and economic confidence deficits had produced a huge erosion of standards of living not witnessed this decade.

Data from the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency indicates that year-on-year inflation accelerated to 481,05% in November last year from 440,18% in the previous month.

"In the history of this country, only 2008 surpasses this collapses. Poverty, hunger, malnutrition and unemployment have worsened. More than any time since 2008, more households are living below the poverty datum line and millions are food and nutritionally insecure," he said.

The country is reeling under economic hardships characterised by hyperinflation, low salaries, excessive power cuts, dire shortage of maize meal and low production, pushing citizens and businesses to the edge.

"Children are going to school and bed without food. More people than ever before need food aid this year. Thousands of children who were supposed to enrol for early child development this year will not because of poverty."

"Thousands will drop out of school because parents cannot afford to pay school fees. The quality of education has declined due to lack of learning and teaching aides and low staff morale. Incomes across the board have been eroded to nothing. Healthcare has collapsed. The cost of living is just unbearable," he said.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Chiwenga arm-twisting Judiciary'

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa escalate fight

4 mins ago | 3 Views

Mnangagwa's cabinet letting country down big time

5 mins ago | 4 Views

How many Justices Dube-Banda does Zimbabwe have?

5 mins ago | 2 Views

Chamisa says 'Zimbabwe now a threat to SADC's peace and stability'

6 mins ago | 6 Views

Trump to add more names on Zimbabwe sanctions list

7 mins ago | 8 Views

Zifa's Warriors coach headache

7 mins ago | 2 Views

Zimbabwe thrash Canada to make plate semis

8 mins ago | 2 Views

Analysis of Zambezi Gas v NR Barber (Pvt) Limited & Anor judgment No SC 3/20

9 mins ago | 3 Views

Civil servants accept 140% pay hike, seek more

9 mins ago | 6 Views

Zimra targets US$ charging businesses to raise dollars

10 mins ago | 6 Views

Mzembi party dealt body blow

11 mins ago | 11 Views

Top cop shoots reveller

12 mins ago | 9 Views

Zimbabwe to benefit from liberalised EU market under new agreement

12 mins ago | 9 Views

Zimra surpasses revenue target by 24,65%

13 mins ago | 7 Views

Chamisa's MDC in solidarity rally for 'Chief' Ndiweni

13 mins ago | 9 Views

Chombo trial yet to kick-off 2 years after arrest, NPA blames police

14 mins ago | 4 Views

When a company falls out with its CEO: Lessons from SA's Old Mutual

15 mins ago | 3 Views

Residents, council face off over $1,8bn budget

15 mins ago | 8 Views

Pressure piles on State to drop charges against anti-Mnangagwa activists

16 mins ago | 11 Views

Court reverses police boss directive

16 mins ago | 18 Views

EU bemoans slow pace of Zimbabwe reforms

17 mins ago | 7 Views

Warrior Admiral Muskwe moves a step up

17 mins ago | 6 Views

Zimbabwe seize Test match control

17 mins ago | 11 Views

Chamisa ally evicted from rented house

18 mins ago | 13 Views

Sally Mugabe Hospital gets US$2,7m equipment boost

19 mins ago | 9 Views

Let's not turn Zimbabwe into a vending nightmare

19 mins ago | 9 Views

Where is our promised listening President?

19 mins ago | 14 Views

ZIMSEC grade inflation: A disgraceful and shameful national cancer

20 mins ago | 43 Views

POLAD members to globe-trot calling for sanctions removal

25 mins ago | 39 Views

Outdoor movie for Bulawayo lovers

26 mins ago | 37 Views

Unemployed teachers swindled in jobs scam

26 mins ago | 44 Views

Zimta urges teachers to report for work

27 mins ago | 52 Views

Lupane State University guard 'from a broad' steals 53 solar panels

28 mins ago | 63 Views

UK firm acquires 70% of Hwange coal project

29 mins ago | 46 Views

Varsity fees back to $15 000

30 mins ago | 50 Views

Chiwenga's wife 'bashes' maid

30 mins ago | 78 Views

Sandy joins Amapiano bandwagon

31 mins ago | 24 Views

Sadc confronts US over Zimbabwe sanctions

31 mins ago | 32 Views

Zimbabwe Cabinet to go paperless

31 mins ago | 36 Views

Supa Mandiwanzira ordered to pay 7-year debt

32 mins ago | 45 Views

Chiyangwa, Omega Sibanda ban lifted

32 mins ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwe to recruit 200 prosecutors to fight graft

33 mins ago | 19 Views

Home Affairs, ZRP gears for computerisation

33 mins ago | 24 Views

'Unqualified' Chunga confirms Chapungu move

34 mins ago | 44 Views

Mnangagwa's POLAD a game changer, says Obert Gutu

34 mins ago | 50 Views

Sadc exposes US sanctions renewal plot

34 mins ago | 26 Views

Universities in fresh bid to hike fees

3 hrs ago | 922 Views

WALPE pushes for women training and educational programme on the electoral law and reforms

3 hrs ago | 88 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days