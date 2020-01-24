Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Residents, council face off over $1,8bn budget

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
GWERU residents have threatened to boycott paying rates after the council started implementing a $1,8 billion budget which was allegedly smuggled to the Local Government ministry without their consent.

Residents have threatened to resist paying bills until council justifies how it came up with a $1,8 billion budget - a massive jump from last year's $46 million - and why it has started implementing it before approval by the parent ministry.

The 2020 budget has already seen services being hiked sharply with burial fees having been scaled up from $80 to $1 097 while council-owned two-roomed houses in Mkoba where tenants were paying $40 per month now have to fork out $600. Occupation certificate fee for home seekers was raised from $30 to $5 000 while beacon relocation costs went up to $9 000 from $150.

A fuel service station licence that is renewed annually rose from $3 000 to $84 000. Yearly licence fees for surgeries are now $40 000. Taxi licence fees rose from $85 to $1 419 per year.

In a letter addressed to acting town clerk Vakai Chikwekwe dated January 20, Gweru Residents and Ratepayers' Association (GRRA) director, Cornelia Selipiwe, demanded an explanation on how the council arrived at the figures.

The letter obtained by Southern Eye yesterday, was copied to Midlands Provincial Affairs minister Larry Mavhima.

"We request justification for tariffs figures in the budget and detailed breakdown of expenditure items for 2020 budget statement," wrote Selipiwe.

He also asked the acting town clerk to justify exclusion of revenue incomes that will be received by council from different institutions like the government.

"We note the failure by council to identify income from other sources, for example capital expenditure grants from common sources eg Zinara, government grants, public private partnership deals and loans from banks that the council will access. We demand justification for the exclusions and a possible explanation as to whether the council is not expecting anything," the letter read.

The GRRA leader also took Chikwekwe to task over implementing the budget before it its approval by Local Government minister July Moyo.

"We request justification of implementing the proposed budget statement eg the ongoing levying of trading and health licences before its (budget) approval which is in contravention of the Urban Councils Act (Chapter 29:15) Section 288."
Contacted for comment yesterday, council spokesperson, Vimbai Chingwaramusee said: "The council held budget consultative meetings with stakeholders and residents so that they can give their input. So that is what came out of the budget consultation meetings. We adjusted the budget in line with the prevailing economic situation."
However, Selipiwe said the residents never agreed to the high figures in the budget.

"Our worry is also that council did not reveal income from its sources such as grants and money it will get from its premises like residential flats that it is leasing. Also the budget sent to the minister with high figures . . . is not the one which was presented to us during pre-budget consultations in wards," he said.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa's MDC in solidarity rally for 'Chief' Ndiweni

7 secs ago | 0 Views

Chombo trial yet to kick-off 2 years after arrest, NPA blames police

51 secs ago | 0 Views

When a company falls out with its CEO: Lessons from SA's Old Mutual

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Pressure piles on State to drop charges against anti-Mnangagwa activists

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Court reverses police boss directive

3 mins ago | 3 Views

EU bemoans slow pace of Zimbabwe reforms

4 mins ago | 2 Views

Warrior Admiral Muskwe moves a step up

4 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe seize Test match control

4 mins ago | 4 Views

'Zimbabweans must brace for more hardships'

5 mins ago | 5 Views

Chamisa ally evicted from rented house

5 mins ago | 4 Views

Sally Mugabe Hospital gets US$2,7m equipment boost

5 mins ago | 3 Views

Let's not turn Zimbabwe into a vending nightmare

6 mins ago | 3 Views

Where is our promised listening President?

6 mins ago | 5 Views

ZIMSEC grade inflation: A disgraceful and shameful national cancer

7 mins ago | 10 Views

POLAD members to globe-trot calling for sanctions removal

12 mins ago | 21 Views

Outdoor movie for Bulawayo lovers

13 mins ago | 14 Views

Unemployed teachers swindled in jobs scam

13 mins ago | 20 Views

Zimta urges teachers to report for work

13 mins ago | 20 Views

Lupane State University guard 'from a broad' steals 53 solar panels

14 mins ago | 31 Views

UK firm acquires 70% of Hwange coal project

16 mins ago | 19 Views

Varsity fees back to $15 000

17 mins ago | 22 Views

Chiwenga's wife 'bashes' maid

17 mins ago | 32 Views

Sandy joins Amapiano bandwagon

17 mins ago | 9 Views

Sadc confronts US over Zimbabwe sanctions

18 mins ago | 9 Views

Zimbabwe Cabinet to go paperless

18 mins ago | 12 Views

Supa Mandiwanzira ordered to pay 7-year debt

19 mins ago | 20 Views

Chiyangwa, Omega Sibanda ban lifted

19 mins ago | 16 Views

Zimbabwe to recruit 200 prosecutors to fight graft

20 mins ago | 8 Views

Home Affairs, ZRP gears for computerisation

20 mins ago | 15 Views

'Unqualified' Chunga confirms Chapungu move

20 mins ago | 17 Views

Mnangagwa's POLAD a game changer, says Obert Gutu

21 mins ago | 21 Views

Sadc exposes US sanctions renewal plot

21 mins ago | 11 Views

Universities in fresh bid to hike fees

2 hrs ago | 853 Views

WALPE pushes for women training and educational programme on the electoral law and reforms

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

Man in trouble for possession of articles to commit crime

3 hrs ago | 721 Views

‘Lift sanction and the engage on reforms’ insist SADC - nonsense, sanctions cannot tramp good governance

10 hrs ago | 1556 Views

Masarira blasts ministry of health over coronavirus

11 hrs ago | 1364 Views

Bogus CIO operatives rob command agriculture farmer at gunpoint

11 hrs ago | 1355 Views

Ian Khama loses bid to nullify election results

12 hrs ago | 1844 Views

Top 5 Skills Every Business Owner Needs to Learn

12 hrs ago | 980 Views

Chamisa identifies diaspora vote as key reform before any future election

12 hrs ago | 861 Views

ZRP to recruit thousands General Duty Constables

12 hrs ago | 1467 Views

Malaba, Chiweshe collide over messy Chiwenga divorce

12 hrs ago | 3422 Views

Top 5 Digital Education Platforms and Tools to Use in 2020

12 hrs ago | 169 Views

‘Mbeki mediation needed now more than ever,’ says Chamisa

15 hrs ago | 1820 Views

Imbokodo Zangempela empowers Zimbabwean women

17 hrs ago | 726 Views

Zimbabwe's poverty datum line rises to $4,188.42 in December

18 hrs ago | 704 Views

Nyarota sues Zimpapers

18 hrs ago | 1523 Views

Gay Zimbabwean teacher flees to US

18 hrs ago | 2305 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days