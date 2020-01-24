Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mzembi party dealt body blow

by Staff reporter
6 mins ago | Views
NEW kid on the political scene, the People's Party (PP) fronted by former Tourism minister Walter Mzembi has been dealt a body blow after one of its top executives, Vince Musewe, pulled out hardly a month after the formation of the opposition grouping.

Musewe, who had been appointed as the party's secretary for research and economic affairs, resigned just a few weeks after his appointment, saying the risk benefits were not worth his while.
Party secretary-general Lloyd Msipa confirmed the fallout which he said was driven by Musewe's desire to get paid for holding the post.

"We are looking for membership not mercenaries; this is a people's project and we could, therefore, not pay him for belonging to the party," Msipa said.

The party alleged that Musewe indicated that he would be taking a huge risk being the only member in senior leadership representing the party from Zimbabwe and therefore, wanted an allowance for the risk he was taking.

"He said he was going to be vocal and this would affect his other sources of income, therefore, he needed to be paid. The party is not about that, so we parted ways, but it's important for me to note that it was him who came to us expressing interest in holding that position."

Musewe confirmed he had left the party, but denied allegations that he had demanded payment.

"Please note, I have withdrawn my membership from PP. The risk benefits are not worth my while at this stage," he said.

Mzembi, who was part of the Zanu-PF G40 faction ousted from power and the party through a military coup in 2017, formed the party in exile with the hope of pushing the current leadership of President Emmerson Mnangagwa out of power in 2023.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa's cabinet letting country down big time

21 secs ago | 0 Views

How many Justices Dube-Banda does Zimbabwe have?

45 secs ago | 0 Views

Chamisa says 'Zimbabwe now a threat to SADC's peace and stability'

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Trump to add more names on Zimbabwe sanctions list

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Zifa's Warriors coach headache

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe thrash Canada to make plate semis

4 mins ago | 1 Views

Analysis of Zambezi Gas v NR Barber (Pvt) Limited & Anor judgment No SC 3/20

4 mins ago | 1 Views

Civil servants accept 140% pay hike, seek more

5 mins ago | 4 Views

Zimra targets US$ charging businesses to raise dollars

6 mins ago | 4 Views

Top cop shoots reveller

7 mins ago | 3 Views

Zimbabwe to benefit from liberalised EU market under new agreement

7 mins ago | 5 Views

Zimra surpasses revenue target by 24,65%

8 mins ago | 2 Views

Chamisa's MDC in solidarity rally for 'Chief' Ndiweni

9 mins ago | 4 Views

Chombo trial yet to kick-off 2 years after arrest, NPA blames police

9 mins ago | 2 Views

When a company falls out with its CEO: Lessons from SA's Old Mutual

10 mins ago | 3 Views

Residents, council face off over $1,8bn budget

11 mins ago | 8 Views

Pressure piles on State to drop charges against anti-Mnangagwa activists

11 mins ago | 8 Views

Court reverses police boss directive

12 mins ago | 12 Views

EU bemoans slow pace of Zimbabwe reforms

12 mins ago | 6 Views

Warrior Admiral Muskwe moves a step up

12 mins ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwe seize Test match control

13 mins ago | 10 Views

'Zimbabweans must brace for more hardships'

13 mins ago | 9 Views

Chamisa ally evicted from rented house

14 mins ago | 11 Views

Sally Mugabe Hospital gets US$2,7m equipment boost

14 mins ago | 7 Views

Let's not turn Zimbabwe into a vending nightmare

14 mins ago | 7 Views

Where is our promised listening President?

15 mins ago | 13 Views

ZIMSEC grade inflation: A disgraceful and shameful national cancer

15 mins ago | 34 Views

POLAD members to globe-trot calling for sanctions removal

21 mins ago | 33 Views

Outdoor movie for Bulawayo lovers

21 mins ago | 29 Views

Unemployed teachers swindled in jobs scam

22 mins ago | 36 Views

Zimta urges teachers to report for work

22 mins ago | 38 Views

Lupane State University guard 'from a broad' steals 53 solar panels

23 mins ago | 54 Views

UK firm acquires 70% of Hwange coal project

25 mins ago | 38 Views

Varsity fees back to $15 000

25 mins ago | 41 Views

Chiwenga's wife 'bashes' maid

26 mins ago | 69 Views

Sandy joins Amapiano bandwagon

26 mins ago | 19 Views

Sadc confronts US over Zimbabwe sanctions

26 mins ago | 24 Views

Zimbabwe Cabinet to go paperless

27 mins ago | 30 Views

Supa Mandiwanzira ordered to pay 7-year debt

27 mins ago | 34 Views

Chiyangwa, Omega Sibanda ban lifted

28 mins ago | 24 Views

Zimbabwe to recruit 200 prosecutors to fight graft

28 mins ago | 17 Views

Home Affairs, ZRP gears for computerisation

29 mins ago | 21 Views

'Unqualified' Chunga confirms Chapungu move

29 mins ago | 36 Views

Mnangagwa's POLAD a game changer, says Obert Gutu

29 mins ago | 41 Views

Sadc exposes US sanctions renewal plot

30 mins ago | 20 Views

Universities in fresh bid to hike fees

2 hrs ago | 910 Views

WALPE pushes for women training and educational programme on the electoral law and reforms

3 hrs ago | 88 Views

Man in trouble for possession of articles to commit crime

3 hrs ago | 752 Views

‘Lift sanction and the engage on reforms’ insist SADC - nonsense, sanctions cannot tramp good governance

11 hrs ago | 1578 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days