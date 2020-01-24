Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Civil servants accept 140% pay hike, seek more

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
CIVIL servants have accepted a 140% salary hike starting this month, a union official said yesterday, averting a potential strike against President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government.

Soaring inflation has eroded salaries and savings in the southern African nation, which is grappling with its worst economic crisis in a decade, marked by shortages of foreign exchange, food, fuel, electricity and medicines.

Earlier this month, the top public workers union Apex Council rejected a government offer to double pay for employees, saying it was too little.

After another round of negotiations which dragged into the early hours of Wednesday, an Apex Council official said workers had accepted a pay deal that would see the lowest paid state employees getting $2 450 (US$146) a month, up from $1 033.

"This increase does not meet our demand, but we will take it while we continue pushing the government to pay an increase that is above inflation," said an Apex Council official, declining to be named because he is not authorised to speak to the Press.

Labour minister Paul Mavima could not be reached for comment.

With year-on-year inflation estimated at 520% in December by economists and the local currency losing value, life is increasingly hard for ordinary Zimbabweans, who also have to contend with the effects of a devastating drought.

That has sapped any hope of an economic rebound promised by Mnangagwa when he was elected in a disputed election in 2018.

Source - Reuters

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zifa's Warriors coach headache

22 secs ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe thrash Canada to make plate semis

1 min ago | 0 Views

Analysis of Zambezi Gas v NR Barber (Pvt) Limited & Anor judgment No SC 3/20

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimra targets US$ charging businesses to raise dollars

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Mzembi party dealt body blow

4 mins ago | 2 Views

Top cop shoots reveller

5 mins ago | 2 Views

Zimbabwe to benefit from liberalised EU market under new agreement

5 mins ago | 5 Views

Zimra surpasses revenue target by 24,65%

6 mins ago | 2 Views

Chamisa's MDC in solidarity rally for 'Chief' Ndiweni

6 mins ago | 4 Views

Chombo trial yet to kick-off 2 years after arrest, NPA blames police

7 mins ago | 2 Views

When a company falls out with its CEO: Lessons from SA's Old Mutual

8 mins ago | 3 Views

Residents, council face off over $1,8bn budget

8 mins ago | 7 Views

Pressure piles on State to drop charges against anti-Mnangagwa activists

9 mins ago | 8 Views

Court reverses police boss directive

9 mins ago | 12 Views

EU bemoans slow pace of Zimbabwe reforms

10 mins ago | 5 Views

Warrior Admiral Muskwe moves a step up

10 mins ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwe seize Test match control

10 mins ago | 9 Views

'Zimbabweans must brace for more hardships'

11 mins ago | 9 Views

Chamisa ally evicted from rented house

11 mins ago | 9 Views

Sally Mugabe Hospital gets US$2,7m equipment boost

11 mins ago | 7 Views

Let's not turn Zimbabwe into a vending nightmare

12 mins ago | 7 Views

Where is our promised listening President?

12 mins ago | 12 Views

ZIMSEC grade inflation: A disgraceful and shameful national cancer

13 mins ago | 24 Views

POLAD members to globe-trot calling for sanctions removal

18 mins ago | 29 Views

Outdoor movie for Bulawayo lovers

19 mins ago | 26 Views

Unemployed teachers swindled in jobs scam

19 mins ago | 30 Views

Zimta urges teachers to report for work

19 mins ago | 33 Views

Lupane State University guard 'from a broad' steals 53 solar panels

20 mins ago | 51 Views

UK firm acquires 70% of Hwange coal project

22 mins ago | 33 Views

Varsity fees back to $15 000

23 mins ago | 36 Views

Chiwenga's wife 'bashes' maid

23 mins ago | 58 Views

Sandy joins Amapiano bandwagon

24 mins ago | 17 Views

Sadc confronts US over Zimbabwe sanctions

24 mins ago | 21 Views

Zimbabwe Cabinet to go paperless

24 mins ago | 22 Views

Supa Mandiwanzira ordered to pay 7-year debt

25 mins ago | 29 Views

Chiyangwa, Omega Sibanda ban lifted

25 mins ago | 22 Views

Zimbabwe to recruit 200 prosecutors to fight graft

26 mins ago | 13 Views

Home Affairs, ZRP gears for computerisation

26 mins ago | 19 Views

'Unqualified' Chunga confirms Chapungu move

26 mins ago | 31 Views

Mnangagwa's POLAD a game changer, says Obert Gutu

27 mins ago | 34 Views

Sadc exposes US sanctions renewal plot

27 mins ago | 15 Views

Universities in fresh bid to hike fees

2 hrs ago | 892 Views

WALPE pushes for women training and educational programme on the electoral law and reforms

3 hrs ago | 88 Views

Man in trouble for possession of articles to commit crime

3 hrs ago | 745 Views

‘Lift sanction and the engage on reforms’ insist SADC - nonsense, sanctions cannot tramp good governance

11 hrs ago | 1569 Views

Masarira blasts ministry of health over coronavirus

11 hrs ago | 1380 Views

Bogus CIO operatives rob command agriculture farmer at gunpoint

11 hrs ago | 1377 Views

Ian Khama loses bid to nullify election results

12 hrs ago | 1875 Views

Top 5 Skills Every Business Owner Needs to Learn

12 hrs ago | 983 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days